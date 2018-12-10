

Howard quarterback Caylin Newton, shown last year, is excited for the opportunity to play under Coach Ron Prince. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

During his first public remarks Monday afternoon as Howard’s new football coach, Ron Prince told the story of how his journey in the sport had come full circle.

It was 30 years to the day of his introductory news conference that Prince originally was supposed to be visiting the prestigious university in Northwest Washington after committing to play for then-coach Willie Jeffries.

The process, however, wasn’t handled in the most professional manner, according to Prince, so he wound up on a plane for a trip to Appalachian State, the school he eventually selected.

“I have a very complex relationship with Howard,” said Prince, who served as an offensive analyst at Michigan this year and who served as the head coach at Kansas State from 2006 to 2008. “I think I have a pretty good sense of Howard. I have a pretty good sense of the history here, and I’ve seen first-hand how to win and to win in the highest way possible in this conference.”

Prince becomes the Bison’s fourth football coach in five years, replacing Mike London, who departed for the same position at William & Mary following two seasons with Howard.

London and Prince are longtime associates from when both were assistants at Virginia in the early 2000s, and Prince indicated he wouldn’t have been as attracted to the job at Howard had London not left the program in a position perhaps to contend for a MEAC title.

Howard finished 4-6 this past season but brings back reigning conference offensive player of the year Caylin Newton. The sophomore quarterback is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers starter Cam Newton.

“It all starts with quarterback,” Prince said. “We had a very uncertain season coming up [at Michigan] if Shea Patterson hadn’t been eligible, so we had some good players there, but Shea Patterson made the difference, and I think it’s the same thing here.

“Knowing that you have a dynamic leader and playmaker at quarterback makes all the difference.”

Prince comes from an offensive background, including stints as offensive coordinator at Virginia (2003-05) and at Rutgers (2013). He was an assistant offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars, and he served as an assistant head coach, tight ends coach and offensive line coach with the Detroit Lions.

At Virginia, Prince helped develop Matt Schaub into one of the most productive quarterbacks in program history.

“Coach Mike London was a defensive-minded guy, so it’s funny, it’s the opposite with Coach Prince being an offensive-minded guy,” Caylin Newton said. Prince “has coached many greats, been in many programs at the highest level. I’m ready to learn as much as I can from him.”

Prince also made sure to stress the importance of defense, recalling lessons from his only previous college head coaching job at Kansas State. He directed the Wildcats to a 7-6 record during his first season in 2006 but went 5-7 in 2007 and 2008, leading to his dismissal.

Prince cited his lack of attention to defense at Kansas State as the principal culprit for his failure to win consistently there, vowing not to make the same mistake if he received another chance to become a head coach.

“One thing I know is if you don’t play good defense, you’re going to lose,” he said. “Each of the opportunities I’ve taken, I did it with an eye toward how does that team play defense and what can I learn from it. The last situation we had, that’s where we failed. We failed on defense, so I’ve done everything I can here in the last 10 years to make sure as the head coach I don’t allow that to happen again.”