

Chris Boswell illustrated exactly how field-goal attempts are NOT supposed to go. (Neville E. Guard/USA Today)

Sunday’s NFL games were filled with frantic finishes, overtimes and wild, sometimes gimmicky plays. Chris Boswell is probably thankful for every single bit of the madness; otherwise, what happened to him at the end of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Oakland Raiders would be shown on endless loop on sports channels.

Boswell, partly because of the turf in Oakland’s stadium, slipped and fell as he attempted a 40-yard field goal that would have tied the score with 5 seconds left. It was an experience that only Charlie Brown could appreciate.

Steelers going for the tie anddddd the kicker slips!



Raiders win!! What?? #PITvsOAK pic.twitter.com/wKrk4nqX0U — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 10, 2018

Is that Charlie Brown or Chris Boswell? 😒 pic.twitter.com/FhEzfhvwCU — Danielle Nasser (@DanielleNasser) December 10, 2018

And it led to yet another untimely loss for the Steelers, who hold a half-game lead in the AFC North and host the Patriots on Sunday. For Boswell, who signed a big contract in the offseason, it was the sixth miss of the season and second of the game. His 39-yard attempt that could have tied the score at 10 went wide right in the second quarter. He has also missed five extra points, including one that bounced off an upright in Oakland. After the game, Boswell refused to blame the turf for his problems, especially at the end of the game. He echoed Coach Mike Tomlin, who pointed out that the field “was slippery for everyone.”

“The field’s the field,” Boswell told reporters. “You can’t complain about it. You can’t blame it. It was as bad as it is for me as anybody else. You’ve just got to find a way to put it through.”

After last year’s Pro Bowl season, Boswell signed a five-year, $20-million contract, but his misses this season have been significant. “It’s terrible,” he said of his overall performance. “What else do you want me to say?”

Although he vowed to “find a way through” his difficulties, he acknowledged that “this is a business. You’re looked at on results and I’m not getting it done right now. Whatever happens from here happens.”

Of course, it wasn’t entirely Boswell’s fault that the Steelers lost their third straight game and fell to 7-5-1 with the Ravens hot on their heels in the AFC North. What happened to him just perfectly summed up the team’s problems.

Read more from The Post:

Jerry Jones shoots down report the Cowboys want ESPN’s Jason Witten back on the field

What was Bill Belichick thinking on the final play of the ‘Miami Miracle’? Even his ex-players don’t know.

Chiefs owner says team was ‘shocked’ by Kareem Hunt video, ‘familiar’ with other incidents

Ravens player apologizes for ‘inexcusable’ racist and homophobic tweets

Another wondrous game from Patrick Mahomes has Chiefs looking good for AFC’s No. 1 seed

Nobody wants to watch horror movies during the holidays. So turn away, Redskins fans.

Cowboys outlast Eagles; Steelers lose to Raiders; Dolphins stun Patriots with miracle play