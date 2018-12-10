

Tom Brady stopped for a moment to fix his knee brace. (Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE/REX)

The New England Patriots will go as far as their 41-year-old quarterback can take them, and there was a flicker of concern Sunday that Tom Brady might have reached a roadblock this season.

After throwing a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski, Brady started to leave the field, but then went to the turf, paying attention to his left knee and the brace he wears on it. He fiddled with it, then was helped to his feet and jogged a bit gingerly off the field. Brady has been listed on the injury report as having a knee problem the last few weeks and he admitted Monday that he has “been dealing with a little injury” but has “zero concern” about it.

“I think my knee brace just grabbed, and it dug in the wrong spot,” he said in his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Mut and Callahan” show (via WEEI transcripts). “There’s no concern.”

Brady, of course, missed all of the 2008 season after having reconstructive surgery on the knee, on which he has worn a brace for the last few years.

“I have it braced up. I’ve been dealing with a [lower body] injury, and I had it taped and braced, and it must have twisted the wrong way,” he said Monday. “But like I said, I have zero concern. Zero.”

📹 @WBZPhotog captured Tom Brady having to go down to the turf on his way off the field after his TD pass to Gronk #WBZ #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Wu5lQoIqSf — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) December 10, 2018

The Patriots lost 34-33 on the final “Miracle in Miami” touchdown play, but Brady assumed a portion of the blame. Although he passed for more than 350 yards and three touchdowns, an uncharacteristic judgment lapse in which he was sacked as he stayed in the pocket too long at the end of the first half caused the Patriots to leave three precious points on the field.

Had he unloaded the ball, the Patriots could have attempted a short field goal that would have given them a 30-21 halftime edge. Instead, the half ended with New England on Miami’s 9-yard line.

“It was just a bad play,” he said. “We called the timeout after we got the first down and we ran a couple of plays. It was third down, and I thought, ‘Okay, well let’s not throw an interception,’ and I had a few other things going through my mind. I just took it for granted. I don’t care how long you play, you’ve got to just stay really aware of those situations. Don’t give away three points like that. That was just a really bad play by me.”

That tough loss in Miami is history, though. Brady and the 9-4 Patriots are now tasked with preparing to play the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Two home games, against the Bills and Jets, finish out the regular season.

“We’ve had a lot of tough losses over the years,” Brady said Monday. “We’ve lost some pretty important games. What’s the difference of losing by 14 down there or losing by 50 or losing by one? They all count the same, and mental toughness is mental toughness. You’ve just got to realize that lots of things had to go right for them to win, and they did. Give them credit. They made some important plays. We’ve got a lot of football to play. There were a lot of positives from yesterday’s game that we’ve got to use going forward, and will use going forward. Our whole season is ahead of us. Let’s make the most of it.”

