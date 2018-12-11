

LAS VEGAS — It has been more than a month since the Washington Nationals last made an addition to their bullpen, a significant stretch of time after how aggressively they pursued relievers this fall.

They first traded for Kyle Barraclough in early October. Then they ended that month by signing veteran Trevor Rosenthal. Now their bullpen is nearly set. It could be viable if it remains as is, but it may still need to be rounded out with a matchup lefty.

Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo did not commit to that being an area of concern when he spoke to reporters at baseball’s annual winter meetings in Las Vegas on Monday. The Nationals' busy offseason has already included those two bullpen upgrades and a one-year agreement with lefty Sammy Solis that gives them a crowded potential bullpen of closer Sean Doolittle, Rosenthal, Barraclough, Solis, Koda Glover, Matt Grace and Justin Miller. That is seven relievers, the typical number a team carries, and right-hander Wander Suero also could be in the mix come Opening Day. Yet none of the lefties on that list — Doolittle, Grace and Solis — necessarily fits as a specialist who faces left-handed hitters in high-leverage situations.

Doolittle is the Nationals' closer. Grace was solid in 2018 but fared better against righties than lefties. And Solis, the wild card of this evolving bullpen, has not matched his heralded “stuff” with sound results and will need to make the team out of spring training. That makes Grace the most logical choice to fill the role — unless that person isn’t yet with the team.

“That’s a position that we would consider, that we’d think about,” Rizzo said Monday. “You know, we like the lefties that we have right now. [Grace] had a terrific year for us and we think Solis is a bounce-back candidate.”

The Nationals do not seem to be in on the higher-profile left-handed relievers, such as Andrew Miller, and there aren’t a ton of other established options available in free agency. One is Adam Ottavino, a 33-year-old who compiled a 2.43 ERA in 77⅔ innings for the Colorado Rockies last season. Lefties hit just .179 against Ottavino in 2018, and that is the type of shutdown specialist the Nationals — any team, really — could really benefit from having. There is a chance Grace develops into that type of reliever, or Solis makes strides in the only direction he can go in, but that thinking could be a risk considering how much the Nationals have invested in their rotation.

The addition of Rosenthal also could allow Grace to be used in more one- or two-batter situations when the Nationals need to retire a lefty. Rosenthal, Glover and Barraclough are all capable of going a full inning in the sixth, seventh or eighth. Solis will need to show a lot more before he is trusted again in those spots; he finished 2018 with a 6.41 ERA (39⅓ innings) and allowed lefties to hit .329 off him with five home runs, two triples and two doubles. He was much better against right-handed hitters, holding them to a .224 batting average, but that hardly helps his case given the pitchers around him. There was a chance Solis was going to be non-tendered by the Nationals in November before they brought him back on a one-year contract worth $850,000.

“His stuff is too good to get hit around like lefties were hitting him this year,” Rizzo said of Solis. “We’re going to make adjustments with him and see what we got. But we’re not going to rule out [adding another left-handed reliever].”

The Nationals made five significant moves before the winter meetings even started, and they can now watch the market trend while they map out the rest of their winter plans. Their next steps are unlikely to make big splashes — like when they grabbed prized left-handed starter Patrick Corbin last week — but instead would be aimed at smooth out a roster that could play a baseball game today, even if it’s not quite ready to win an improving division.

Rizzo is never shy about his love for pitching, and he continued to show it by signing the 29-year-old Corbin to a six-year, $140 million contract. Corbin will be the most talked-about left-handed pitching acquisition heading into the Nationals' season. That does not mean another wouldn’t go a long way.

