It’s the semifinals in most season-long fantasy leagues, meaning that lineup decisions are more weighty, and possibly painful, than usual. That’s especially true if you happen to have, say, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers on your roster and see that a certain website dedicated to preventing democracy from dying in darkness has the former ranked ahead of the latter.

In a do-or-die week, are you really going to start a relatively untested rookie out of Wyoming, with a sketchy assortment of offensive weapons, over Aaron Bleeping Rodgers? Hey, I wouldn’t blame you one bit if you decided there was as much chance of that as of Dan Snyder’s Redskins actually signing Colin Kaepernick.

Rodgers is still arguably the best QB in the NFL, give or take a Patrick Mahomes or Drew Brees these days, and he’s more than capable of lighting up any defense at any venue. Still, Green Bay’s date at Chicago looks, you know, kinda rough.

Meanwhile, there’s little intrinsically scary about Allen’s home matchup with the Lions, and he’s been doing a lot of what often makes a QB better in fantasy than in real life: running. In fact, Allen has averaged a whopping 111.7 rushing yards over his past three games, which would be a terrific mark for a running back.

He’s also finished in the top four among QBs twice in that span, while Rodgers has managed just one top-eight finish in the same period. So, sure, there’s a distinct what-have-you-done-for-me-lately element to my ranking of the pair, but I have good reason for a little more optimism about Allen, although both are in fringe-QB1 territory for me this week.

Quarterbacks: The Ravens threw all their defensive might at the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, and his receiving corps was at far from full strength, but he still managed Week 14′s sixth-highest fantasy score at his position. The Chargers have also been tough on QBs but there’s no one else as worthy of the top spot. . . . Ben Roethlisberger should be good to go after missing some time — too much time, in fact, given that the Steelers ended up losing to the woeful Raiders — with a reported rib injury, but obviously his status will need monitoring. . . . The Chargers' Philip Rivers could be without his top two backs and will need to keep slinging it, regardless, in this matchup. . . . Back in Los Angeles after a dismal showing at chilly Chicago, I expect Jared Goff to make a point of picking apart the Eagles' porous secondary. . . . There are legitimate reasons to be concerned about Drew Brees’s home-away splits for the Saints, but he should be able to do some damage against the Panthers. . . . Russell Wilson ran for almost as many yards (61) as he had passing (72) in Monday’s win over the Vikings, which is probably the way the Seahawks like it, but isn’t ideal for fantasy. . . . The matchup is right for Cam Newton but something else ain’t, possibly his shoulder, as the Panthers star has flopped in consecutive games against the Buccaneers and Browns. . . . I like what I saw Sunday from the Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill, but now he has to visit a desperate Vikings defense. . . . The Redskins' Josh Johnson will make his first start since 2011, just in time to go on the road at Jacksonville. Good luck with that!

Running backs: After carrying his owners for most of the season, not to mention through last playoffs for anyone lucky enough to have him then, the Rams' Todd Gurley has submitted duds in two of his past three games, but the Eagles have been hemorrhaging points to RBs over the past month. . . . I like the Jaguars to control their game against the imploding Redskins, leading to plenty of work for Leonard Fournette. . . . As noted, the Chargers could be without both Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler, which would make Justin Jackson a must-play. Ekeler, who is in the concussion protocol and is dealing with a neck injury, seems all but certain to miss Thursday’s game at Kansas City, but that could make Los Angeles want to press Gordon (knee) back into action . . . On the other sideline, the Chiefs' Spencer Ware has a hamstring issue that won’t have much time to get better, while Damien Williams has earned RB3/flex consideration . . . Other big-time RBs with major injury concerns (and thus low initial rankings that could easily turn into outright removals) include the Steelers' James Conner (ankle), the 49ers' Matt Breida (ankle) and the Lions' Kerryon Johnson (knee) . . . What an incredible performance by Derrick Henry on Thursday. The only thing more mind-blowing would be if the Titans back actually manages to string together two straight big games . . . The Ravens have been increasing the involvement of Kenneth Dixon at the expense of Gus Edwards.

Wide receivers: Assuming Conner is out (and Roethlisberger is fully healthy), I expect the Steelers to throw a lot at home against the Patriots and be pretty successful doing so. The only real question is whether JuJu Smith-Schuster should be ranked ahead of Antonio Brown, but I’ll defer to the latter’s track record . . . The Chargers' Keenan Allen has scored in five straight games and should be peppered with targets at Kansas City. . . . The Texans could continue to have Deshaun Watson in game-manager mode against the Jets, which could in turn limit the upside of DeAndre Hopkins. . . . You wouldn’t have known it from their throttling of the Rams, but the Bears have been surprisingly vulnerable to WRs this season, which bodes well for the Packers' Davante Adams. . . . The Falcons' Julio Jones may see far more of Patrick Peterson’s coverage than his owners would prefer, which might cause Matt Ryan to look more in the direction of Calvin Ridley. . . . Guess that Cowboys trade for Amari Cooper was worth the first-round pick they gave up to the Raiders. . . . The Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. (quadriceps) and the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (foot) have injuries that make them questionable for Week 15. For now, I’ve ranked them at the bottom of the WR1 tier. . . . Doug Baldwin (hip) was forced to sit out the Monday night game, and if he is out again this week, Seahawks teammate David Moore could be a sneaky DFS play, despite his bagel against the Vikings.

Tight ends: His missed tackle on the Dolphins’ miraculous, game-winning play notwithstanding, we finally saw the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski have a huge game, but at this point, it’s not enough to let him crack the top four, given the overall seasons being enjoyed by the Chiefs' Travis Kelce, the Eagles' Zach Ertz, the 49ers' George Kittle and the Colts' Eric Ebron. . . . Kelce is the first tight end in NFL history with 80-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in three straight seasons (per NFL Research). . . . Kittle gave his owners absolutely nothing in the second half on Sunday, which presumably was fine with them, as he racked up a ludicrous 210 yards and a TD on seven receptions in the first half. . . . Ebron had 12 TDs in 56 games with the Lions. He has 13 in 13 games with the Colts. . . . Jaylen Samuels has TE eligibility on some fantasy platforms, which is quite the bonus, considering he’s expected to again be the Steelers' top RB this week. . . . The Raiders' Jared Cook went through a midseason lull, but he has at least 100 yards or a TD in each of his past four games. . . . Greg Olsen’s replacement, Ian Thomas, has been a major factor in the Panthers' past two games and is making a late push for TE1 consideration. . . . The Redskins' Jordan Reed has a toe injury, and for the tome being, I’ll taking the liberty of assuming it’s serious.

