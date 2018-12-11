

Team presidents and general managers had meetings Tuesday in Dallas, a day ahead of a scheduled NFL owners' meeting. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

IRVING, Tex. — NFL teams were told by the league Tuesday that the salary cap is projected to increase to an estimated $187 million to $191.1 million per club for the 2019 season.

That would represent a jump of about $10 million or more from this season’s figure of $177.2 million per team. The increase should ensure that most teams will have considerable flexibility to make player-related moves during the upcoming offseason.

The estimates were distributed by the league as general managers and team presidents participated in meetings Tuesday at a Dallas-area hotel. Owners are scheduled to meet Wednesday.

[NFL power rankings, Week 14: Chiefs, Saints are 1-2 after wild weekend of upsets]

It is the sixth straight year that the salary cap is projected to increase by $10 million or more. The cap will have jumped 40 percent since 2014, when it was set at $133 million per team.

The salary cap is calculated as a prescribed portion of league revenue under the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. The current 10-year CBA expires following the 2020 season. That deal was struck between the league and union in 2011 after a lockout of the players by owners and after the sport had a season without a salary cap in 2010.

The salary cap figure cited by the league does not include benefits for players. According to the league, the NFL’s total player costs, including both salaries and benefits, is projected to be more than $7.3 billion next year.

Read more from The Post:

Colin Kaepernick can’t even consider playing for the Redskins

The Vikings’ signing of Kirk Cousins seemed like such a good idea at the time

John DeFilippo fired as Vikings' offensive coordinator after only 13 games

5 NFL teams capable of making a surprise Super Bowl run

Week 15 NFL betting tips: The Patriots are a terrible Super Bowl bet