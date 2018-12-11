Flint Hill football Coach Tom Verbanic said Tuesday that he is stepping down from the position. He will continue to serve as the school’s baseball coach and assistant athletic director.

Verbanic, 60, has accumulated 234 career victories in 29 seasons as a head football coach at three different area schools. Verbanic led Flint Hill to back-to-back Virginia Independent School Athletic Association titles in 2017 and 2018, going undefeated in 22 games across those final two seasons. He also won Virginia public school state championships at Westfield in 2003 and 2007.

Verbanic coached at Fairfax from 1989 to 1999, at Westfield from 2000 to 2010 and at Flint Hill from 2012 to 2018. In 2011, he served as the defensive coordinator at Flint Hill. He also worked as an assistant coach at several schools before taking his first head coaching job.

“I’ve been coaching football a long time, so I think it’s just time to take a break,” Verbanic said.

Verbanic said that he is open to coaching football again sometime in the future. But for now he will only coach baseball, which he has done since 1984.

“I don’t know if it’s forever, but I’ve coached high school football for 40 years,” he said. “It just feels like the right time to take a break and see what’s what. It’s time to just sit back for a little bit and make a decision after that.”

Read more:

Football Top 20: Gonzaga is No. 1; state champ Woodgrove rises in final rankings

From November: Maryland commit Jordan Houston savors final game with Flint Hill