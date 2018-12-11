

Vernon Davis and the Redskins are just a half-game out of the No. 6 seed in the NFC. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The concept of discussing the Redskins and the postseason in the same conversation seems ridiculous after a 40-16 home loss to the last-place Giants, but Washington is technically still in the hunt. It certainly needs help after four straight losses and having dropped five of its last six games, but the team is remains alive as several struggling NFC teams angle for the final wild-card spot.

The Redskins now have a 15 percent chance of making the postseason and a one percent chance of winning the division, according to the New York Times playoff simulator.

“We have to get in the right frame of mind,” Coach Jay Gruden said. “We can’t lose any confidence, but we have to understand we’ve got to work. We have to work harder than our opponent. We have to practice harder, we have to be up on our fundamentals, we have to be up on our assignments, we have to be focused in on every play. When you’re playing against very talented players on the other side of the field, no matter who you play, they’re going to have players that if you lack in focus for one snap, it’s going to cost you.

“I can put a highlight reel together of the last four weeks on defense where we looked pretty darn good, but I can put a highlight reel together that looks pretty poor,” Gruden continued. “Obviously, we have to get rid of those poor plays, those big plays that are killing us. Offensively, we have to find a way to make some big plays, not until the end of the game when we finally manufacture some chunk yards. Chunk yards is a huge part of pro football, something we have to avoid on defense, something we have to get to on offense.”

If the season ended today

The Redskins have fallen to the No. 9 seed and would be on the outside looking in if the playoffs started today. They are behind both the Panthers and Eagles as the first group on the outside looking in with identical 6-7 records. The Saints (11-2) and Rams (11-2) have already locked in their respective divisions and sit as the top two seeds, with New Orleans holding the head-to-head tiebreaker that would give it home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Vikings (6-6-1) are holding onto the final Wild Card spot as the No. 6 seed despite a loss to the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. The NFC North champion Chicago Bears (9-4) would host the Vikings as the No. 3 seed. The red-hot Dallas Cowboys (8-5) would be the NFC East champion that hosts Seattle, which, at 8-5, is on a four-game winning streak and took a big step toward locking in the No. 5 seed with Monday’s victory. The Seahawks have a 99 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to the playoff simulator.

This week’s matchup

The Redskins travel to face the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9), but nothing is a given as Washington starts its fourth quarterback of the year, Josh Johnson, behind an battered offensive line. The Redskins will also be without tight end Jordan Reed. A loss, however, still doesn’t eliminate Washington, as the NFC is looking like an eight-win team could secure the final wild-card spot, whether that is the Vikings, Panthers, Eagles or Redskins.

Other matchups to watch

There are several tough matchups this week that favor the Redskins. The Panthers will be underdogs against the Saints on Monday Night Football and the Rams will be favored over the Eagles. The Vikings host a Dolphins (7-6) team that just beat the New England Patriots. The Cowboys still haven’t clinched the NFC East yet, and they travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts (7-6), who are in a battle for a wild-card spot in the AFC.

