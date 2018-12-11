

The Patriots are coming off a devastating 34-33 loss to the Miami Dolphins. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The NFL’s playoff picture is nearly set. In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens are in control of their own destiny as the AFC’s first wild-card team with the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans all trying to force their way in to the postseason. The NFC has just one spot open (realistically), the second wild-card team, which could have belonged to the Minnesota Vikings if not for a 21-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Instead, it’s the Seahawks who look like they could offer some value to sports bettors in the weeks ahead.

Trending up

Seattle Seahawks

Preseason over/under: 8 wins

Now: 10-6 projected record

All signs are pointing to the Seahawks being the one team no one wants to face in the playoffs.

Offensively, Seattle is scoring 2.3 points per drive (9th; league average is 2.0) with 64 percent of its red-zone opportunities turning into touchdowns (11th), leading to the team scoring 3.1 points per game more than expected after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each offensive snap (10th), per TruMedia.

The Legion of Boom is long gone, but the defense is still getting the job done. Opponents are scoring 1.8 points per game (8th) and on Sunday held the Minnesota Vikings to 276 yards and 4.9 yards per play. Seattle also scored their second defensive touchdown in two weeks for the first time since Week 17 of 2014 and Week 1 of 2015.

“Great, hard-nosed defense, running the ball as an offense, a very physical group, that’s what we tried to create over the season, and we’ve been able to accomplish that,” Seattle’s offensive tackle Duane Brown told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Seattle’s playoff hopes are nearly locked in — 98 percent with the victory Monday night — with almost no chance of improving their position as the No. 5 seed. They could slip to No. 6 with three straight losses to the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals (3 percent chance) but the most-likely scenario is a first-round match up against the Dallas Cowboys, where the Seahawks would be a two- or three-point underdog on the road at AT&T Stadium.



2018 Seattle Seahawks, postseason probabilities

Trending down

New England Patriots

4 percent chance to win Super Bowl LIII

The Patriots are coming off a devastating 34-33 loss to the Miami Dolphins yet were lucky to maintain their playoff position as the No. 2 seed in the AFC due to the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers losing, as well. However, New England will play Pittsburgh on the road next week, a game which does not look great for the Patriots on paper (53 percent win probability).



2018 Patriots game-by-game win probabilities

A win by New England improves their chances at a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed from 65 to 85 percent, with a slight chance (4 percent) at the No. 1 seed in the AFC. A loss erases any hope for the top seed and puts their current position on shakier ground (52 percent chance they hold on to No. 2 seed).

But the real downgrade is in their Super Bowl chances, making them an underlay (lower than optimal bet) in the futures markets. New England’s 8-to-1 odds heading into Week 15 implies a 10 percent chance, yet its more realistic odds are closer to half that, making them Patriots a value play only at odds of 23-to-1 or higher.

Future pick

Kansas City Chiefs

5-to-1 odds to Win Super Bowl LIII

It’s not often a 11-2 team at the top of its division can be considered a value play, but with the surge of the New Orleans Saints and dominance of the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs are the third choice to win this year’s Super Bowl, a position worth examining further.

The Chiefs have two tough opponents remaining, the Los Angeles Chargers and Seahawks, but assuming they don’t rest every starter for the season finale against the Oakland Raiders, the Chiefs should finish the season at least 13-3 with a strong possibility at 14 wins.



2018 Kansas City Chiefs

Two wins out of the next three games ensures the Chiefs get the No. 1 seed in the AFC, a first-round bye and home-field throughout the playoffs. As a result, they should be favored in any conference game against the remainder of the bracket. The Chiefs should even be favored over the top NFC teams, Rams (-1) and Saints (-1.5), on a neutral field.

Opponent Chiefs win probability Projected point spread for Chiefs Ravens 73 percent -7 Texans 66 -5 Chargers 59 -3 Steelers 68 -6 Patriots 60 -3.5

