

Tanner Roark had an up-and-down season for the Nationals in 2018. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

LAS VEGAS — The Washington Nationals are open to dealing starting pitcher Tanner Roark, according to a person familiar with their plans, as they continue to shape their rotation for 2019.

Late Monday night, at baseball’s annual Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Yahoo Sports reported that the Nationals have “engaged in multiple discussions” regarding Roark. The 32-year-old right-hander is expected to make around $10 million in arbitration this coming season and would become a free agent after the year. A rough start led to a National League-high 15 losses in 2018, but Roark recovered for parts of the second half to show why the team has continued to invest in a player they selected in the 25th round of the 2008 draft.

Last week, the Nationals signed lefty starter Patrick Corbin, the prized arm of this free agent market, to a six-year, $140 million deal that, from the outside, seemed to all but solidify their starting staff. That vision included Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Corbin, Roark and some combination of Joe Ross or Erick Fedde in the fifth spot. But those within the organization believed the Nationals needed to add another starter, even after landing Corbin, and it is possible the Nationals will seek even more than that if Roark isn’t part of their future.

Dealing Roark doesn’t make much sense unless the Nationals acquire another starter beforehand. And that would not make much sense unless that starter comes at a lower cost than Roark, has proved to be durable enough to make the 32 starts Roark has averaged across the last three seasons, and provides more upside. If all those boxes are checked, Washington could shed some salary money and improve a rotation that is expected to anchor the team should Bryce Harper land with another franchise in free agency.

The Nationals have been fairly straightforward about needing to improve their rotation this winter, with Manager Dave Martinez even suggesting that “we’ve got three, four good starting pitchers” on Dec. 1. That was right after the Nationals dealt Jefry Rodriguez to the Cleveland Indians, and right before they outbid the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees for Corbin. It seemed, at that time, to indicate a measured level of confidence in Ross’s or Fedde’s ability to round out the rotation. Now it could be interpreted that the Nationals are looking to fill multiple spots.

Washington’s relationship with Roark has not been spotless, though no one in Nationals management has given any public indication of displeasure with the righty. But his Washington tenure has included tension.

After Roark won 16 games in 2014, the Nationals moved him to the bullpen as the odd starter out when they signed Scherzer. Roark struggled as they shuffled him from spot starts to the bullpen in 2015. He bounced back with a stellar season in 2016 — one that earned him Cy Young votes — then pitched in the World Baseball Classic before the 2017 season, and never seemed quite right. Roark also wrestled for consistency in 2018 before leaving the club for the last 10 days of the season for the birth of his third child. He was noticeably absent at WinterFest earlier this month, though he was not the only National who decided not to make the trip.

Whatever the motivation to move Roark, the Nationals do not seem desperate to do it. Being open to moving him does not mean they will do so. But their willingness to listen does provide further confirmation that even after signing Corbin, the Nationals are not done molding their rotation just yet.

