

Zack Steffen, an eastern Pennsylvania native, starred at the University of Maryland in 2013-14. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

Less than three years ago, Zack Steffen was starting on occasion in the German fourth division, unsure where his goalkeeping career was headed after leaving the University of Maryland two years early.

On Tuesday, Steffen’s rise in American soccer circles — and on the international level — reached spectacular new heights with his transfer to Premier League titan Manchester City from the Columbus Crew. He will remain in MLS until the summer transfer window opens in July, then head abroad.

“It’s been a wild journey,” the 2018 MLS goalkeeper of the year told the Insider in a phone interview. “Everyone has different paths. I’ve been lucky to have a good support system — my family, friends and colleagues to keep me grounded and humble and to keep working hard. I never give up. There’s been ups and downs, and now I am excited what the future will bring.”

Because of challenges gaining a British work permit, the future will probably take him on loan in the 2019-20 season.

His agent, Dan Segal, said he expects Steffen, 23, to be in Manchester full-time in six to 18 months.

Steffen is atop the U.S. national team’s depth chart but has not played enough in the past two years to meet the high standards to gain a work permit. He would bolster his case by starting for the United States this summer at the Concacaf Gold Cup, an official FIFA competition.

Steffen said he would probably go on loan in August “in France, Spain or somewhere else” but that Manchester City wouldn’t finalize plans until closer to the summer, when the situation involving the work permit becomes clearer.

His contract with Manchester City is for four years. The transfer fee and contract terms were not disclosed by City or Columbus. Segal declined to comment on financial issues.

The Crew said the transfer fee, estimated to be at least $7 million, is “the largest in club history and most ever received by an MLS club for a goalkeeper in the league’s 23-year history.”

His salary will soar from $145,000 to well more than $1 million. An industry insider said a first-team player at City could expect to earn at least $2.5 million

Steffen is the latest in a long line of American goalkeepers to sign with an English club, following, among others, Kasey Keller, Juergen Sommer, Brad Friedel, Tim Howard, Marcus Hahnemann and Brad Guzan.

Manchester City’s current goalkeeping corps features Brazil’s Ederson, 25; Chile’s Claudio Bravo, 35, who is recovering from a long-term injury; and Montenegro’s Arijanet Muric, 20.

Steffen, an eastern Pennsylvania native who began in the Philadelphia Union’s youth academy, anchored Maryland’s run to the 2013 College Cup final and left school after the 2014 season to sign with German side Freiburg. His opportunities, however, were limited to Freiburg’s second team, which competes in the fourth-flight Regionalliga.

Steffen moved to Columbus midway through the 2016 MLS season and earned the starting job in 2017. This season, he recorded 10 shutouts and, in the first round of the playoffs, made two saves in a penalty-kick tiebreaker against D.C. United at Audi Field.

Back in Europe, he said: “It’s going to be a process. I think it will be good to be in Columbus and get pushed there and then go overseas. If there is a loan, it will be good to get comfortable and get games and get used to the pace of European soccer.”

As for playing only the first half of the season with the Crew before leaving, “It’s motivation to work harder, push the guys and get the most as I can out of six months with Columbus.”

And then the lifelong dream of playing in the Premier League will take one big step closer to becoming reality.

“I watched the Premier League every weekend with my dad — the highlight shows, everything,” he said. “I always had aspirations to play over there. As the days go by, as I talk about it, it’s becoming more real.”

