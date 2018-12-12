

Gonzaga's John Marshall hauls in the game-winning touchdown catch as time expires in the WCAC championship game last month.

On the Sunday night before Thanksgiving, Ken Meringolo was sitting at the bar at Tommy Joe’s restaurant in Bethesda when ESPN’s “SportsCenter” started counting down the top 10 plays of the day. A couple of hours earlier, Meringolo had witnessed a candidate for the No. 1 spot.

Meringolo was part of the broadcast team that called the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference’s football championship at Catholic University. His company, 1st Amendment Sports, had the exclusive streaming rights for the game, which featured three lead changes in the final 29 seconds, including a Hail Mary catch in the end zone by Gonzaga’s John Marshall with no time left on the clock to beat DeMatha. The improbable ending to an instant classic earned top-billing on “SportsCenter” — on an NFL Sunday, no less.

“I was standing on my chair, screaming, going freaking berserk,” Meringolo said of his reaction when the highlight appeared on the screen, along with a video credit identifying its source. “I did not have any expectation that it would be No. 1, but we all knew it was No. 1. Then Scott Van Pelt used it as his lead in for his show right after that, which was amazing.”

It was pretty good exposure for a company that had just broadcast its third game.

Meringolo, whose full-time job is in energy management, founded 1stAmendmentSports.com in 2008 as a labor of love. It was a digital outlet for the 1994 Bishop McNamara graduate to write and talk about D.C. sports, including the WCAC, with his friends. Meringolo also has blogged about the Redskins for the team’s SB Nation site, Hogs Haven, since 2009. Every Tuesday for the last three years, he’s produced a D.C. sports-focused podcast from the basement of his Kensington, Md., home with fellow WCAC graduates from the same year Tim Strachan (DeMatha) and Kevin Ricca (St. John’s). Strachan, a star quarterback in high school, called Maryland football games with Johnny Holliday for 22 years before stepping away from the radio booth before this season.

“We haven’t missed a week,” Meringolo said. “Whether it’s the three of us, or whether we have other friends joining us downstairs. We believe D.C. is a great sports town, and everything we do — from high school, to college, to pro — contributes to that narrative. These kids and these coaches and these schools, they’re awesome, and we love it, and we think that people love it.”

Encouraged by the positive feedback from readers and listeners, Meringolo decided earlier this year it was time to take 1st Amendment Sports to the “next level” by expanding the site’s coverage to include announcing and streaming games. He approached the WCAC about forming a broadcasting partnership. While the WCAC has previously made arrangements with ESPN and Monumental Sports to showcase football and basketball games featuring the league’s 13 private schools, Meringolo expressed a desire to cover a wider variety of sports.

“They were interested in that idea, and that someone wasn’t trying to monetize off football players and basketball players,” Meringolo said. I think they kind of saw our vision lined up with theirs, in terms of promoting the conference and knowing what it stands for. We know what it stands for, because we played. There’s a story worth telling. We consider ourselves lucky to be able to tell that story."

In the fall, the WCAC and 1st Amendment Sports entered into a two-year deal that gives Meringolo’s site exclusive rights to broadcast the league’s playoff and championship games.

“Everybody else was looking at it from a standpoint of, ‘Boy, how much money can I make by taking this and selling it here, selling it there?’" WCAC Commissioner Steve Colantuoni said of the agreement in a phone interview. “[Meringolo, Strachan and Ricca] went to WCAC schools, so they really had an attachment to the conference. That really seemed to click, and that’s how it started. They wanted to put a product out that was representative of the conference that they played in, and they knew what they were getting into.”

The 1st Amendment Sports crew made its live broadcasting debut at the WCAC semifinal between St. John’s and Gonzaga, one week before the championship game. Meringolo, Strachan and Ricca provided commentary, and former NBC Washington sports anchor Carol Maloney, a fellow Kensington resident and occasional podcast guest, served as the sideline reporter.

Meringolo subcontracted out the production of the broadcast, which featured four camera angles and instant replays, to a local company. The game was available for free, as was the championship. Meringolo said he’s relying on advertisers and sponsors to defray the costs of the broadcasts, and while he may reconsider the site’s revenue model, he doesn’t have plans to institute a paywall anytime soon.

“We came out of pocket, because we understood that in order to do it right, it was going to cost,” Meringolo said. “There was a lot of risk involved, because it’s actual real dollars, but we believed in the content.”

Meringolo said it would be a dream come true to eventually run 1st Amendment Sports as a full-fledged digital media company. These days, he’s working on putting together the site’s broadcast schedule for the WCAC boys and girls basketball seasons. Brothers Kevin and Darren McLinton, who played basketball at Maryland and JMU, respectively, are slated to contribute to 1st Amendment Sports' game coverage.

Meringolo knows it’s unlikely he’ll broadcast another game with an ending quite as wild as last month’s WCAC championship, which has more than 500,000 views on 1st Amendment Sports' YouTube page. There’s no guarantee a highlight from one of the games he calls will end up on “SportsCenter” again, but that was never his goal.

“Let’s be thankful that we got to broadcast that game,” Meringolo said. “Let’s not concern ourselves with trying to re-create lightning in a bottle. We’ve been grinding and hustling, and I refuse to believe that our fate is tied to one single thing. We believe that we’re creating an audience. It’s grown, from three years ago to today. The grind continues and we love it. That’s the whole reason why we do it. We don’t pretend to think we’re going to get the greatest sports spectacle every time we point a camera at it. We just gotta keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

