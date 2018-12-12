

A Capital One Arena worker picks up hats tossed onto the ice after Alex Ovechkin recorded a hat trick on Tuesday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to 12 games with three goals in the Capitals’ 6-2 win over the Red Wings on Tuesday. Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the Capitals captain’s latest hat trick:

21

Career hat tricks for Ovechkin, tying him with Rick Martin and Glenn Anderson for 12th on the all-time list. He ranks first in hat tricks among active players, with seven more than his closest competitor, Minnesota’s Eric Staal. Ovechkin passed Pavel Bure for the most hat tricks by a Russian-born player on Tuesday.

13

Teams against which Ovechkin has recorded a hat trick after his first against the Red Wings. Only 12 players in NHL history have hat tricks against more than 13 teams, led by Brett Hull, who accomplished the feat against 20 teams. Ovechkin has three career hat tricks against Ottawa, two hat tricks against Atlanta, Florida, Minnesota, Montreal, St. Louis and Toronto, and one hat trick against Anaheim, Boston, Detroit, New Jersey, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay. (He recorded a second hat trick against Pittsburgh in the playoffs.)

6

Times Nicklas Backstrom has tallied at least three assists on Ovechkin goals in games in which Ovechkin records a hat trick. In addition to assisting on all three of Ovechkin’s goals on Tuesday, Backstrom had a helper on T.J. Oshie’s power play goal. That gives Backstrom 12 four-assist games in his career, tying him with Gilbert Perreault for eighth on the NHL’s all-time list. Tuesday also marked the second time Backstrom has had four assists in the same game as an Ovechkin hat trick. Backstrom assisted on all four of Ovechkin’s goals in a 6-5 win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 10, 2013.

Often overlooked when Ovechkin has a hat trick... Nicklas Backstrom recorded his 12th career 4-assist game. That is tied with Gilbert Perreault for 8th-most in NHL history. Backstrom's 12 4-assist games is tied with Mario Lemieux for most over the last 25 seasons. — Matt Williams (@MWilliamsPR) December 12, 2018

1

Hats thrown by Nationals ace Max Scherzer, who attended the game with his wife, Erica. Scherzer tossed his Wizards hat over the glass after Ovechkin’s third-period goal and was provided a Capitals replacement cap shortly thereafter.

Even multiple Cy Young Award winner @Max_Scherzer has to toss his lid for an @ovi8 Hat Trick ! pic.twitter.com/sd4QWPxr6J — Al Koken (@RealSmokinAl) December 12, 2018

[Alex Ovechkin's first hat trick this season leads Capitals to rout of Red Wings]

25

Goals for Ovechkin this season, the most in the league. This marks the third time Ovechkin is the first player to reach the 25-goal mark, and he joins Sidney Crosby (2010-11) as the only player to score 25 goals in his team’s first 30 games. When Ovechkin scored a career-high 65 goals in the 2007-08 season, he had 21 goals in Washington’s first 30 games.

33

Ovechkin’s age. Adrian Peterson isn’t the only athlete defying Father Time in D.C. these days. The Russian machine is looking to join Bill Cook, Gordie Howe, Nels Stewart, Maurice Richard and Phil Esposito as the only players to lead the league in goals at age 33 or older. He has a four-goal lead over Tampa Bay center Brayden Point, who is 22.

Alex Ovechkin's 25 goals this season are tied for the most goals all-time in a team's 1st 30 games at age 33-or-older.



via @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/OyE6AZ4lSg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 12, 2018

[Alex Ovechkin is putting Wayne Gretzky's untouchable scoring record within reach]

21-0

The Capitals’ record in games in which Ovechkin records a hat trick.

14

Consecutive 25-goal seasons for Ovechkin to begin his career, a number eclipsed by only Jaromir Jagr and Mike Gartner.

Barring an injury, there's a great chance #ALLCAPS Alex Ovechkin will top this list in a few seasons pic.twitter.com/uuuNNbAuWY — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 12, 2018

