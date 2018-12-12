

Raiders owner Mark Davis speaks to reporters Wednesday at the NFL owners' meeting in Dallas. (LM Otero/Associated Press)

IRVING, Tex. — Raiders owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that he’s considering a variety of options about where the team will play next season before its move to Las Vegas in 2020.

Davis said he’s not even ruling out the possibility of the franchise remaining in Oakland for one more season despite the federal lawsuit filed by the city this week against the team and the NFL.

“As I said, emotionally I don’t want to pay for my own lawsuit” by remaining in Oakland, Davis said after NFL owners completed a one-day meeting at a Dallas-area hotel. “But for the fans, it’s something that I’ve got to think about.”

That represented a softening of Davis’s previous stance that he would not play another season in Oakland if the city filed a lawsuit.

Davis did make his feelings about the lawsuit clear.

“I’ve got two words for the lawsuit and I used them the other day,” he said. “One is meritless. And the other one, the attorneys will understand, is malicious. And I’ll leave it at that and I’ll let the attorneys do all the rest of the speaking.”

The city’s lawsuit accuses the Raiders, the league and other NFL teams of breach of contract and violating antitrust laws, and it seeks damages. The city called the Raiders’ pending move to Las Vegas illegal and in violation of the NFL’s own relocation policies.

Among the other possibilities being mentioned as a temporary home for the Raiders are San Diego, which lost the Chargers to Los Angeles; San Antonio; Santa Clara, Calif., as a one-year partner of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium; or an alternate site in Vegas while the Raiders’ new stadium there remains under construction.

“All options are open,” Davis said Wednesday.

He repeated similar sentiments when asked about each of the possible sites, expressing doubt only about the artificial turf at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“The only thing about San Antonio is the turf,” Davis said. “I’m not really a fan of that. . . . I’m not ruling anything out. I’m just giving you my opinion.”

As reporters continued to throw names of potential cities and venues at him, Davis said: “Do you want me to say no’s or yes’es? Everything’s an option right now.”

Raiders President Marc Badain, standing alongside Davis as the owner met with reporters, said: “We have a number of options. And when we have an answer, we’ll share it with you.”

The NFL did not provide a firm timetable as to when a decision must be made. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the only constraint is the formulation of next season’s schedule.

“It has nothing to do with the litigation,” Goodell said. “It’s simply about determining the schedule.”

Other NFL owners were not even venturing guesses about where the Raiders will be in 2019.

“There’s no way of knowing,” one owner said.

