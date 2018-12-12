

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored a game-high 23 points in Maryland's 94-71 win over Loyola (Md.). (Patrick Semansky/AP)

In its third game in six days, the Maryland men’s basketball team glided past Loyola (Md.) — fueled by its freshmen early and then by veteran Anthony Cowan Jr. late.

Cowan finished with a game-high 23 points and freshman Jalen Smith added a career-high 20, helping Maryland knock off its in-state opponent, 94-71.

Maryland (9-2) surged far ahead with a 19-0 run in the second half after Loyola (4-7) had pulled to within 64-54 with 10:11 to play. Cowan, a junior guard, scored eight of his points during the burst and a three-pointer just before it began.

Smith ran into early foul trouble three days earlier against Loyola Chicago, and he played a season-low 12 minutes in that win, scoring just one point. Smith quickly put that game behind him with his 20-point, eight-rebound performance against the Greyhounds.

Fellow freshman Serrel Smith Jr. had a perfect first half coming off the bench for Maryland, shooting 4 for 4 with two three-pointers. Though he missed his only shot attempt in the second half, Smith’s 10-point night was his second game in double figures this season. He entered averaging 12 minutes and 3.7 points per game.

Maryland freshmen combined for 58 points of the Terrapins' 94 points at Xfinity Center on Tuesday night, supporting the typical strong showings from Cowan and sophomore forward Bruno Fernando, who scored 11 points to go with five rebounds and four blocks.

Loyola, which plays in the Patriot League, ranks just No. 293 out of 353 Division I teams in the Pomeroy college basketball ratings, while the Terps are on a much different level at No. 28. After a layoff for final exams, the Terps will face stiffer competition in their next game, a visit from Big East mainstay Seton Hall on Dec. 22. Maryland will then play just one more nonconference game against Radford before resuming Big Ten play Jan. 2 against Nebraska.

After twisting his ankle during warmups Saturday, sophomore guard Darryl Morsell did not play against Loyola. Freshman Aaron Wiggins started in his place, which Coach Mark Turgeon said before the game was no concern because Wiggins plays “starter minutes” anyway.

Wiggins has become one of the Terps’ key freshman on this young team. He averaged 27.1 minutes per game coming in and surpassed that mark Tuesday, scoring 11 points in 29 minutes.

Despite not playing in the previous four games, walk-on sophomore guard Reese Mona came in third off the bench Tuesday, after just Ricky Lindo Jr. and Serrel Smith Jr. Mona attempted and made his first field goal of the season in the first half.

Turnovers have been an issue for the Terps this season, but they finished with a season-low eight Tuesday.

Maryland hit a season-high 11 three-pointers against Loyola and shot 48.5 percent from the field. Every player on the roster, apart from the injured Morsell, entered the blowout win.

