

Carson Wentz has been knocked to the ground a whole bunch this season. (Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE/REX) (Larry W Smith/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

For the second straight year, the Philadelphia Eagles will enter the stretch run of the NFL regular season without quarterback Carson Wentz. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the third-year signal-caller is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles with a “back issue” that may also sideline him for the rest of the 2018 season.

Nick Foles would once again step in for Philadelphia should Wentz miss any time. The Eagles are still “gathering info” on Wentz’s health, Rapoport says.

The Eagles are facing a slightly different situation this season, however. Last year, Wentz went down with a torn ACL in a Week 14 victory over the Rams, a win that gave the Eagles the NFC East title. Foles didn’t play well but was able to help Philadelphia win the two games that followed Wentz’s injury, securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. The franchise would end up winning its first Super Bowl title, with Foles being named the game’s MVP.

This year, Philadelphia (6-7) is among a sizable group of middling teams that are fighting for what likely will be the NFC’s final playoff berth. Wentz has put up some respectable numbers — 21 touchdown passes, only seven interceptions, a career-best 7.7 yards per attempt — but his QBR has dropped from a league-high 77.2 to 64.9 and he’s been sacked 31 times in only 11 games, two off his career high of 33 set in 2016 when he started 16 games as a rookie. He’s been sacked on 7.2 percent of his dropbacks, compared with 6 percent last season and just 5.2 percent in 2016.

Wentz has been on the Eagles' midweek injury reports since October, sometimes sitting out practice to “rest” and sometimes specifically because of his back.

Before Rapoport delivered the news, reporters asked Eagles Coach Doug Pederson about Wentz’s injury and whether he would play on Sunday. According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Pederson “said that they will focus on today and getting him better” while announcing that Wentz would be sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

