

Former DeMatha head coach Elijah Brooks is joining Michael Locksley's staff at Maryland. (Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr. for The Washington Post)

Elijah Brooks, coach of Washington area high school power DeMatha, said that he has joined Maryland’s football staff as running backs coach.

Brooks had been head coach at DeMatha, located two miles from the Maryland campus, since 2011. He resigned from DeMatha on Tuesday and signed a two-year deal to join new Maryland Coach Michael Locksley’s staff. Brooks planned to address DeMatha players and staff of his departure on Wednesday morning.

“It was truly an honor to lead DeMatha for the past eight years,” Brooks said in a statement. “I shared so many great experiences with phenomenal coaches, players, colleagues and parents. I’m excited to begin the next chapter at the University of Maryland.”

Brooks won four consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles with DeMatha from 2013 to ’16. He brought the Stags back to the WCAC title game this past year, but lost, 46-43, on a Hail Mary touchdown pass by rival Gonzaga.

Brooks is the first coach to confirm joining the Maryland staff since Locksley was introduced as Maryland’s coach on Dec. 6. Locksley, a Washington native who worked at Maryland for 10 seasons over two previous stints as an assistant before spending the past three seasons at Alabama. Locksley attended Ballou High School in the District and Towson University outside Baltimore.

Brooks was only 27 when he was promoted to head coach at DeMatha, where he was the team’s running backs coach from 2007 to ’11. He is a 2002 graduate of DeMatha, where he played running back on the football team and was point guard on the basketball team.

At this time, there is no indication of who will replace Brooks as DeMatha’s head coach, though there are multiple promising internal candidates, including assistant coaches Josh Wilson and Justin Cunningham.

Read more:

Anthony Cowan Jr., Jalen Smith lead Maryland to comfortable win over Loyola (Md.)

Richmond football player and Paul VI graduate Augustus ‘Gus’ Lee dies

High school football top 20: Gonzaga is No. 1; state champ Woodgrove rises in final rankings

Maryland women’s basketball moves to 10-0 with win over Loyola

Maryland holds off Akron to capture NCAA men’s soccer title

Barry Svrluga: In Michael Locksley, Maryland has a coach who understands loss

Jerry Brewer: Locksley must let in the light at Maryland. He got off to a good start.