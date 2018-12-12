

Jared Goff is a promising play this weekend. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Fantasy football has weird weeks for everybody. You just hope your misery week comes early enough in the season that it doesn’t haunt you. This year, though, featured a Week 14 that was misery week for a lot of fantasy players.

In my personal home league, my already-eliminated team topped 200 points, the best score in the league all season, while my friend’s team that came in as the 4-seed put up only 64, the lowest score all year by more than 20 points. With several dominant performances by random names like Derrick Henry and Josh Johnson and a lot of huge names falling flat or missing with injury, who survived and advanced last week felt more like a lottery draw than anything else.

But if you were one of the lucky winners, it’s on to Week 15, and we’re here again for our weekly look at some of the best and worst fantasy situations of the week, informed by our stats and information compiled at Pro Football Focus. Good luck in Week 15, and here’s hoping it all makes more sense than last week.

Mismatch of the week

Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Jameis Winston-to-Brate connection is almost silly at this point, as the two combined for two touchdowns in Week 14 against a Saints team that hadn’t allowed a team’s TE unit to finish higher than 10th in fantasy scoring all season long. Winston’s penchant for targeting tight ends, especially Brate, is well known, and always a factor in recommending Brate. Also a factor is this week’s matchup, against a Ravens defense that has struggled against tight ends of late. As the Baltimore pass defense has tightened against wide receivers (no touchdowns to the position since Week 11, only three since Week 5), tight ends have done better. The Ravens didn’t allow a touchdown to a tight end until Week 7, but have allowed one in every game except one since. The team gave up 10.9 fantasy points a game to the position in that early stretch; that number is 18.2 in the more recent one, with every unit putting up at least 12.8.

Best situations

Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Goff has had a miserable pair of games the last two weeks. His PFF grade entering Week 13 was a robust 92.1 (third in the league) but has bottomed out at a dead-last 39.1 over the last two weeks against Detroit and Chicago. But if there’s a get-right unit out there for a quarterback this year, it’s the Eagles secondary. I wrote in this space a week ago that Amari Cooper was the mismatch of the week almost entirely because he was facing that patched-together secondary, right before he went off for nearly 50 fantasy points, and the same is true for Goff this week. The Eagles let Dak Prescott more than double his season passing yards average Sunday (222.9 up to 455), so imagine what Goff and Sean McVay will be able to do.

David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Johnson’s final stat line Sunday (49 rushing yards, 12 receiving yards and a fumble) disappointed, but his usage was much more exciting. After averaging barely 4 targets a game through the first 13 weeks, Josh Rosen targeted Johnson 10 times in the Cardinals’ Week 14 loss, catching 8. That he only gained 12 yards on those receptions is frustrating, to be sure, but the opportunity still gives reason for optimism. In Week 15, against a Falcons team that is allowing the most receptions to opposing running backs for the fourth straight year and the third-most points per game to running backs overall, Johnson should get back on track.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

I wrote in this space a week ago that the injury to Chris Harris Jr. made the Broncos far more susceptible to damage from a slot receiver than they had been before, using that as a reason to recommend George Kittle as a solid play since the 49ers don’t have much of a slot wide receiver. That, uh, went well. Well, the Browns do have a slot receiver in Landry, who has run more than two-thirds (330 of 486) of his routes out of the slot so far this year. And Landry’s been on the rise after a rough period, topping 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his last two games and combining for more than 40 PPR points.

Vernon Davis, TE, Washington

The quarterback situation in Washington is going to make recommending any player in that offense a dicey proposition, but if there is one player to side with at this point, it’s Davis. Assuming Jordan Reed is out (which is looking like a safer bet by the minute), Davis will take essentially all the tight end work for the team. In Reed’s stead last year, Davis averaged just under 9 PPR points per game, which would have worked out to borderline TE1 status over a full 16 games. In less than a half with Josh Johnson Sunday, Davis had 3 catches on 3 targets for 23 yards and caught a two-point conversion, already one of his best games of the season in that limited time.

Worst situations

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Allen has been a sensation for fantasy lately, leading the position in scoring over the last three weeks. That’s on the back of some amazing rushing numbers, with 335 yards (second-most over a three-game stretch by any quarterback all-time) and two touchdowns accounting for almost 60 percent of his scoring over that time. (Lamar Jackson, the premier run-first QB right now, is at only 54 percent over the same span.) Well, this week, the Bills take on a Lions team that has allowed the fewest rushing yards (62) and yards per carry (1.82) to opposing quarterbacks this year. Allen isn’t being used on designed runs — he only has 89 of his 401 total yards on designed runs, the rest on scrambles — and the Lions have the third-lowest pass-rush grade in the league, meaning Allen won’t be forced into those scrambles as much.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Elliott and the Cowboys face the Colts this week, and for all the criticism the Colts defense has gotten over the years, only two backfields (Philadelphia and Buffalo, surprisingly enough) have reached 100 rushing yards against them and have allowed the eighth-fewest total touchdowns to the position. Zack Martin is currently expected to play through a sprained MCL he suffered Sunday, but if he misses time or is hindered, one of Elliott’s best advantages will be gone.

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

After drifting away from shadow coverage to start the year (he didn’t shadow in the first five games), Patrick Peterson has gotten back to his old ways a bit, shadowing now in five of his last eight. The receivers he has shadowed (Stefon Diggs, Marquise Goodwin, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Kenny Golladay) have totaled only 6 receptions on 12 targets for 131 yards and a touchdown across five games when in Peterson’s coverage. Expect that to continue in Week 15 against Jones, and expect that to ding the Falcons star somewhat in the fantasy playoffs.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce has played nine career games against the Chargers. His best game in that time is a seven-catch, 84-yard effort in 2014. He’s never scored against them and has 61 receiving yards total over his last four outings against them. His nine-game average? 3.8 receptions, 5.2 targets, 35.1 yards. It’s unlikely the Los Angeles Chargers are the only ones to have figured out the secret code to stopping maybe the best tight end in the league, but at some point you have to side with the numbers. You’re still playing Kelce in your fantasy playoffs, but I’m staying away from him in DFS.