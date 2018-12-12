

Ben Roethlisberger was reduced to watching the scoreboard for much of the second half. (Ben Margot/Associated Press)

An antiquated X-ray machine and a pain-killing shot that was less than fast-acting contributed to the odd sight of Ben Roethlisberger playing only limited minutes in the second half of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-21 loss Sunday in Oakland, a bit of uncertainty that led to criticism of Coach Mike Tomlin.

Roethlisberger appeared to suffer a rib injury when he was sacked in the first half, not that the machine inside the Raiders’ stadium was up to the task of revealing much about the quarterback’s insides. During halftime, it spat out an image that, according to Coach Mike Tomlin, was “not clearly readable.” You’d think that, with NFL owners enjoying a successful season and the salary cap headed in the direction of $191 million next season, there might be an emphasis on protecting that investment in players, but Roethlisberger confirmed Tomlin’s assessment Tuesday in his weekly appearance on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan.

“The X-ray was inconclusive because the machine was old,” said Roethlisberger. He described the uncertainty that followed for Tomlin and General Manager Kevin Colbert, uncertainty that led to questions about Tomlin’s job security.

“We still at this time don’t know what the injury is, right? We don’t know if I can throw, if I can play, can I move, can I protect myself? If I take the field, am I gonna make the team worse?” Roethlisberger said. “We had a four-point lead and worst-case scenario, Kevin was the one that actually brought it up, he said, ‘Let’s take the same approach we did in Cincinnati a few years ago in that playoff game,’ if you remember when I hurt my shoulder.

“No intention in that Cincinnati game of getting back on the field, but I wanted to be out there with my guys. At this point, we didn’t know if I was gonna get on the field or not but I wanted to be out there. And Kevin kind of made the comment, ‘Let’s let our defense hold [and] see if Josh [Dobbs] can get this thing done, but let’s get out there.’ I said I agree. I was just out there kind of trying to get loose, keep my legs loose, really just being out there in an emergency situation or to be there for Josh and support him and answer questions for him. That’s kind of the approach we took when we came back. That’s the reason we came back onto the field.”

Roethlisberger returned with about 5 minutes left, when the pain-killing injection he received for what the team said are “multiple rib contusions” had worked its magic. “By that time,” he said, “the medicine was kicking very good.” Also by that that time, the Raiders had taken a three-point lead.

“It looks like I came in just because they scored,” Roethlisberger said, “but I think Coach’s plan the whole time was for me to come in the next series anyway.”

Don’t expect the Raiders, who are moving to Las Vegas, to buy new equipment any time soon, although the NFL Players Association might want to weigh in on the matter of uniformity across the league. In the meantime, Roethlisberger expects to play Sunday against the Patriots with the Steelers hoping to end a three-game losing streak that has dropped them to 7-5-1.

Read more from The Post:

The city of Oakland sues the NFL and the Raiders over the team’s move to Las Vegas

Clinton Portis says the Redskins' loss to the Giants shows they’re already on vacation

Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser presents SI’s “Inspiration of the Year” award to a Larry Nassar victim

Kawhi Leonard doesn’t want to talk Christmas, but does have a terrible Yuletide joke

The Warriors may be toying with us, Chris Paul looks washed, and other early NBA observations

Is that the Menendez brothers in the background of an old Mark Jackson basketball card?