Anthony Cowan Jr. led all scorers with 23 points and freshman Jalen Smith set a career high with 20 in Maryland’s win over Loyola (Md.) Tuesday night, but Terps fan Mandy Remmell gave the most inspired performance inside Xfinity Center.

During a timeout in the second half, Remmell was singing along to Kelly Clarkson’s 2004 smash hit “Since U Been Gone” when the arena’s “Fan Cam” panned to her in the stands. With her 10-year-old son, Blake, by her side, there was only one thing for the 29-year-old to do.

“Embarrassing your kids and doing it in a fun way is a great opportunity,” Remmell, a special projects coordinator at the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, said in a phone interview. “If you can get laughs and make memories, that’s really what counts.”

So Remmell created a spectacle. In the soon-to-be-viral moment, her son looked as if he wished his mom had never surprised him with tickets to the game. As Mandy held her phone like a mic, flailed back and forth and belted out the lyrics to Clarkson’s biggest banger, Blake pulled the hood of his Baltimore Ravens sweatshirt over his face, pushed her away and sank lower and lower in his seat.

🎶 SINCE U BEEN GONE 🎶



"Mom please sto-"



🎶 I CAN BREATHE FOR THE FIRST TIME 🎶 pic.twitter.com/4b5DQ7SzdE — Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 12, 2018

“I think he’s recovered a little bit,” Remmell said Wednesday. “He’s also very excited, and he’s wondering now how viral it’s gone. He’s like, ‘How many likes do we have?’”

(More than 11,000 on Twitter alone as of Wednesday afternoon, including 9,000 likes for ESPN’s tweet of the video.)

Remmell’s performance elicited cheers, high-fives and at least one autograph request from the fans in her section. The “Fan Cam” panned back to her during a subsequent timeout, when she sang along to Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel.” Remmell showed the video to her husband when she got home, and he laughed, but was hardly surprised. After all, Remmell had danced the Worm at their wedding.

“I love karaoke,” Remmell said. “Anytime there’s singing, dancing, all of that stuff, that’s right up my alley."

Remmell’s go-to karaoke song is Deniece Williams’s “Let’s Hear It For the Boy,” but she said she’s also a fan of Clarkson.

“I was rooting for her, absolutely, on “American Idol,"” Remmell said.

And Clarkson, who is serving as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” is now a fan of Remmell.

“This is my kind of mama,” Clarkson tweeted on Wednesday in response to the video, along with the hashtag #ThatKidIsNotHavinIt.

This is my kind of mama 🤣😜 #ThatKidIsNotHavinIt 😆 https://t.co/eGCxTKYAsv — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) December 12, 2018

