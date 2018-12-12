

D.J. LeMahieu could give the Nationals a stellar infield. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

LAS VEGAS — In the early days of the offseason, when plans were just plans and Patrick Corbin was just a hope, Washington Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo indicated he was happy with his second base situation. He said he was “comfortable” with the combination of veteran Howie Kendrick and more athletic, light-hitting Wilmer Difo. But the funny thing about Rizzo, fidgety as they come, is that “comfortable” never really describes him accurately.

So, little by little over the last two months, Rizzo’s public stance has changed. Sure, he has to say he’s comfortable with what he has, lest he insult the capabilities of those on his roster. But by the second day of the winter meetings, Rizzo’s response to the second base question had evolved considerably.

“If there was a definite everyday second baseman that we liked, we’d certainly consider that,” Rizzo said. “If it was more of a hybrid role, we would consider that. We’ve left ourselves open to a lot of different kinds of options, a lot of different ways to construct the bench and the back end of the roster.”

One definite everyday second baseman the Nationals like is D.J. LeMahieu, and they have had multiple conversations with his representatives, according to a person familiar with the situation. LeMahieu is a former National League batting champion, a high-average guy whose line-drive heavy tendencies suggest he would continue to be so when removed from Coors Field, though he is a .329 career hitter in Denver and a .264 career hitter elsewhere. At Nationals Park, he is hitting .343.

LeMahieu is also a Gold Glover, a two-time all-star, and regarded as one of the best second baseman in the game. In an inundated second base market, he is not the Nationals' only option. Veterans including Jed Lowrie, Brian Dozier and Ian Kinsler are available, but would not provide a long-term roadblock to prospect Carter Kieboom, who some in the organization believe could be big league-ready as soon as this year. Former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison could provide value. He hit .250 in 97 games last season. Difo is a .250 career hitter, but the Nationals do not see him as productive enough to serve as an everyday player.

The most versatile fit is Houston Astros utility man Marwin Gonzalez. The Nationals, like many teams, love Gonzalez. He is 29, a respected clubhouse presence and a switch-hitter who can play just about anywhere. While he is not a natural second baseman, he could handle the position while also spelling Ryan Zimmerman at first base. Both Rizzo and Manager Dave Martinez have talked about getting more versatile. Martinez, a Scott Boras client, fits the mold.

Whoever they choose, the Nationals are committed to improving their defense up the middle, something with which any of the aforementioned candidates could help. Whoever they choose, they seem unlikely to replace lost power production with the choice. But what is clear, weeks after Rizzo suggested the Nationals could live with Kendrick and Difo at second, is that they do not plan to do so. Second base options abound, and Rizzo likely won’t be totally comfortable until the Nationals have another one themselves.

Jesse Dougherty contributed to this report.

