Even though the NFC’s postseason picture is almost entirely settled and the AFC’s is coming into sharp focus, there still is much to play for with three weeks left in the NFL regular season. There are 26 teams still in playoff contention entering Week 15, which ties for the most with three weeks left to play since 2004. Since 1990, when the NFL began using its 12-team playoff format, the average has been 23 teams still alive at this point in the season.

That number could take a sharp hit after this weekend’s action, but here’s what everyone needs to do to keep their hopes alive or solidify already earned playoff bids.

CURRENT AFC PLAYOFF FIELD

1. x-Kansas City (11-2)

2. New England (9-4, owns tiebreaker over Houston via head-to-head win on Sept. 9)

3. Houston (9-4)

4. Pittsburgh (7-5-1)

5. Chargers (10-3)

6. Ravens (7-6, owns wild-card tiebreaker over Miami, for now, via winning percentage in common games)

x: clinched playoff berth

AFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Chiefs (11-2): Kansas City will clinch the AFC West title and a first-round bye with a win. The Chiefs will clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win combined with a Patriots loss/tie.

Patriots (9-4): New England will clinch the AFC East title with a win combined with a Miami loss/tie or a tie combined with a Miami loss. The Patriots will clinch a playoff berth with a win combined with a Titans loss/tie or a tie combined with a Titans loss, Ravens loss and Colts loss/tie.

Texans (9-4): Houston will clinch the AFC South title with a win combined with a Titans loss/tie and a Colts loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Titans loss and Colts loss. The Texans also have a number of ways to clinch a playoff berth in Week 15, all involving a win or a tie plus a number of other scenarios playing out.

Chargers (10-3): Los Angeles will clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie, or with a number of other scenarios playing out involving other teams. The Chargers will be eliminated from AFC West title contention with a loss.

AFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS

Dolphins (7-6): Miami will be eliminated from AFC East title contention with a loss combined with a Patriots win/tie, or a tie combined with a Patriots win. The Dolphins cannot be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15.

Colts (7-6): Indianapolis will be eliminated from AFC South title contention with a loss combined with a Texans win/tie, or a tie combined with a Texans win. The Colts cannot be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15.

Broncos (6-7): Denver will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Titans win, or a loss combined with a Titans tie and a Colts win/tie, or a loss combined with a Colts win/tie, or a loss combined with a Dolphins loss/tie, Ravens win, Steelers win and Bengals loss/tie.

Browns (5-7-1): Cleveland will be eliminated from AFC North title contention with a loss, or a Steelers win, or a tie combined with a Steelers tie. The Browns will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a tie plus a number of other scenarios playing out.

Bengals (5-8): Cincinnati will be eliminated from AFC North title contention with a loss/tie or a Steelers win/tie. The Bengals will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a tie plus a number of other scenarios playing out, or with a combination of wins/ties by the Steelers, Titans, Colts and Dolphins.

ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Bills (4-9), Jaguars (4-9), Jets (4-9), Raiders (3-10)

CURRENT NFC PLAYOFF FIELD

1. xy-New Orleans (11-2, owns tiebreaker over Los Angeles via head-to-head win on Nov. 4)

2. xy-Los Angeles (11-2)

3. Chicago (9-4)

4. Dallas (8-5)

5. Seattle (8-5)

6. Vikings (6-6-1)

x: clinched playoff berth

y: clinched division title

NFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Saints (11-2): New Orleans will clinch a first-round bye with a win combined with a Bears loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Bears loss.

Rams (11-2): Los Angeles will clinch a first-round bye with a win combined with a Bears loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Bears loss.

Bears (9-4): Chicago will clinch the NFC North title with a win, or a Vikings loss, or a tie combined with a Vikings tie. The Bears will clinch a playoff berth with a tie, or a Redskins loss/tie.

Cowboys (8-5): Dallas will clinch the NFC East title with a win, or a tie combined with an Eagles loss/tie and a Redskins loss/tie, or an Eagles loss combined with a Redskins loss.

Seahawks (8-5): Seattle will clinch a playoff berth with a win, or a tie combined with numerous other scenarios playing out. The Seahawks will clinch the No. 5 seed with a win combined with a Vikings loss.

NFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS

Vikings (6-6-1): Minnesota will be eliminated from NFC North title contention with a loss, or a Bears win, or a tie combined with a Bears tie. The Vikings cannot be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15.

Eagles (6-7): Philadelphia will be eliminated from NFC East title contention with a Cowboys win, or a loss/tie combined with a Cowboys tie. The Eagles cannot be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15.

Redskins (6-7): Washington will be eliminated from NFC East title contention with a Cowboys win, or a loss/tie combined with a Cowboys tie. The Redskins cannot be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15.

Packers (5-7-1): The Packers will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Vikings win, or a loss combined with a Redskins win and an Eagles tie, or a loss combined with a Redskins win/tie and an Eagles win.

Buccaneers (5-8): Tampa Bay will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Vikings win, or a loss combined with an Eagles win and a Redskins tie, or a loss combined with a Redskins win and an Eagles win/tie, or a loss combined with a Packers win, Lions win and Vikings tie.

Giants (5-8): New York will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Vikings win, or a loss combined with a Redskins win/tie, or a loss combined with an Eagles win/tie, or a loss combined with a Packers win and a Lions win, or a loss combined with a Vikings tie and a Lions win, or a loss combined with a Panthers win, Packers loss, Lions win and Buccaneers loss/tie. There also are a number of elimination scenarios involving a New York tie.

Lions (5-8): There are 25 scenarios in which the Lions will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. The simplest ones are a loss combined with a Vikings win; a loss combined with an Eagles win and Redskins tie; a loss combined with a Redskins win and Eagles tie; and a loss/tie combined with an Eagles win and a Redskins win.

Falcons (4-9): Atlanta will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a Vikings win, or a tie and a number of other scenarios playing out.

ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Cardinals (3-10), 49ers (3-10)

