

Akiem Hicks remembers well a 24-23 loss to Green Bay in September. (Mike Roemer/Associated Press)

In the moment — a moment in which he was trying to buck up his teammates for the final games of the season — Aaron Rodgers took a little dig at Chicago, calling it “a place we’ve won a number of times.”

Akiem Hicks, the Chicago Bears' defensive lineman, heard the remark. He didn’t appreciate it, either.

“Nobody forgot Aaron’s little comments after they lost that big game [to the Vikings] where he said, All we got to do is win out, and go to Soldier Field and win like we’ve done a bunch in the past,” Hicks said in an interview with 670 The Score, ahead of Sunday’s game between the Packers and Bears. “I’m real excited for Aaron to come down here and play this game.”

Gulp.

Rodgers set this off on Nov. 25 by pointing out that there was still hope that the Packers wouldn’t miss the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in his career.

“We are where we’re at right now record-wise. We’re going to need some help from some teams and then we’ve got to take care of our own business,” he said. "We’re going to have to find a way to win a game on the road. We’re 0-6 on the road [and they still are]. So we’ve just got to go back home, get some rest, beat Arizona [which they did not do] and then come back and beat Atlanta [which they did], then go to Chicago — a place we’ve won a number of times — [and] beat them, go to New York around Christmas, beat them and then come home against Detroit, beat them. Get a little help.”

[NFL Week 15 playoff scenarios: The Browns and Packers are still alive]

The teams last played Sept. 9, in Lambeau Field, a game memorable for a couple of reasons. Rodgers left on a cart in the first half, his knee battered and the Bears looking strong with a 17-0 lead at halftime. But Rodgers came back in the second half and led the Packers to a stunning 24-23 victory.

They are now 5-7-1 and managed to get their coach fired. The Bears have been the NFL’s top defensive team, going 9-4 and leading the NFC North. After Sunday, the Packers play at the Jets and finish at home against the Lions. The Bears play the 49ers and Vikings on the road. With a win Sunday, the Bears would clinch their first division title since 2010. It would also mark the first time they haven’t finished last in the division since 2013.

“We plan on going out there and playing good, Chicago Bears football,” Hicks said. “Tough defensively.” Of course, they did that against the Packers in September. This time, they’re coming off a game in which they beat the Rams and their high-powered offense, 15-6.

“One thing we can focus on going forward, like we did this past weekend, is finishing out those fourth quarters,” Hicks said. “I think if we played all of our fourth quarters throughout the year the way we did [Sunday] night, we wouldn’t have had four losses already. It’s all about the finish, and I think we’re learning that as a group now.”

