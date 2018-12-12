

Redskins offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe has been added to the injury list with a knee problem. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins returned to practice Wednesday with several offensive players sidelined, a common occurrence this season with 17 players on injured reserve

Guard Tony Bergstrom (knee/ankle), receiver Josh Doctson (concussion), tight end Jordan Reed (foot/ankle), tackle Ty Nsekhe (knee), linebacker Ryan Anderson (hamstring) and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (shin) all missed practice due to their ailments.

Bergstrom, Reed and Anderson are not expected to be available against the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Nsekhe is a new addition to the injury report after playing guard last week after Bergstrom and Jonathan Cooper (torn biceps) were ruled out. Three starting guards — Cooper, Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff — are already on injured reserve.

Ioannidis has been dealing with the shin injury for several weeks and missed the Eagles game on Dec. 3, but he returned against the Giants on Sunday.

Coach Jay Gruden was cautiously optimistic about Doctson.

“I think Josh has a chance to be okay,” Gruden said. “He’s getting checked out by an independent guy and hopefully we’ll know more tomorrow.”

Jamison Crowder (knee/ankle), Shaun Dion Hamilton (shoulder), Adrian Peterson (shoulder), Chase Roullier (knee), tackle Morgan Moses (ankle) and tackle Trent Williams (thumb/wrist) all were limited during Wednesday’s practice. Peterson typically takes a veteran’s rest day on Wednesdays. Crowder, Roullier, Moses and Williams played through their injuries last week. Hamilton suffered the shoulder injury against the Giants.

