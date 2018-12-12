

Brandon Hyde has served as the Cubs' bench coach and first base coach during a six-season stint with Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — The Baltimore Orioles denied reports Tuesday night that they had chosen Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde to be their new manager, saying the reports were premature and no decision was expected this week.

The Athletic first reported that the Orioles had settled on Hyde, 45, to replace Buck Showalter, who was relieved of his duties last month. Several other outlets followed with similar reports and confirmations.

However, Mike Elias, the Orioles’ new general manager, denied the reports and told Orioles beat reporters that no decision had been made, no offer had been extended and no announcement was likely during this week’s winter meetings.

Hyde has a broad background in player development and coaching, having worked as a minor league manager in the Miami Marlins organization and serving for the past six years on the Cubs' staff, first as a bench coach under former manager Rick Renteria and then as first base coach and lately as bench coach on Joe Maddon’s staff.

If Hyde gets the Orioles job, it would be the second straight season the Cubs would have to find a new bench coach. Dave Martinez left the Cubs to take the Washington Nationals’ managerial job last offseason.

