

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, left, and Philip Rivers face off in a critical matchup Thursday night. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

Thursday night’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will feature two MVP candidate quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Philip Rivers.

But they have achieved their success — both teams are Super Bowl contenders, with the Chiefs currently leading the Chargers in the AFC West by one game — in very different ways. This quarterback matchup represents the new guard versus the old, the playmaker versus the pocket passer, a cannon versus a shot put.



Pro Football Focus

Let’s take a look at the biggest differences in these two quarterbacks' games, along with one big similarity. All stats and player grades cited are from Pro Football Focus.

Mahomes has a much, much stronger arm than Rivers.

File this one under “obviously.” Mahomes has arguably the strongest arm in the NFL, while even at Rivers' peak, his would have classified as below average. Having a big arm can provide some leeway with timing and open up more throws, but it doesn’t say anything about one’s quarterbacking ability. On the other hand, it can have an impact on how a passer attacks a defense, and that is reflected in the play of Mahomes and Rivers this season.

Rivers has become a master at working the middle of the field on shorter throws. Almost a third of Rivers' attempts this season (31.1 percent) have been targeted 0 to 10 yards downfield between the numbers. Only 21.1 percent of Mahomes targets have gone to the same region. Similarly, 16.2 percent of Mahomes attempts have traveled at least 20 yards downfield compared to just 10.5 percent for Rivers. Mahomes has already attempted six throws as deep as the farthest one Rivers has attempted all season (50 yards).

While this doesn’t inherently mean Mahomes is better than Rivers — Mahomes' arm strength can actually get him in trouble at times with him thinking he can fit a ball into any window — he presents a greater strain on a defense in terms of the amount of ground they need to cover.

Mahomes has also proven to be the NFL’s top playmaker at QB.

Playmaking has become Mahomes’s calling card, and with good reason: There simply isn’t another NFL quarterback who has been as close to as good this season at making plays outside the pocket. Mahomes has 1,049 passing yards on plays when he breaks from the pocket, and the next-closest is Seattle’s Russell Wilson at 591. His 15 big-time throws outside the pocket are eight more than the next-closest quarterback, and his 94.0 passing grade on those plays (on a scale of 0 to 100) make him the only QB with a grade above 80.0 in that area.

When you compare his numbers to Rivers’s, they look even more absurd. Rivers has 30 attempts outside pocket for a measly 155 yards and 65.6 passing grade. When Mahomes drops back to pass, the defense has to be ready to cover for three and a half seconds or more — which is a standard expectation for a QB’s dropback — as he is averaging 9.9 yards per attempts on 97 attempts. Rivers, by contract, has only 27 such throws and is averaging 4.8 yards per attempt.

Similarly, Mahomes’s ability has allowed Chiefs Coach Andy Reid to incorporate a heavy dose of run-pass option and read-option plays this season. The Chiefs have called 214 RPOs with Mahomes in 2018, 82 more than the next-closest QB. On the ground, they’ve run 70 read-options with a true unblocked defender, fifth-most in the NFL. They trust Mahomes’ legs so much they’ve even run 14 speed-options, second-most in the league. The statuesque Rivers, on the other hand, has run just 10 RPOs and 10 option plays all season.

Rivers is making great decisions and avoiding turnovers.

With all that playmaking ability comes an added layer of risk. The unpredictability of Mahomes is usually a good thing for the offense, but as we’ve seen at times, it can backfire. He’s had 19 “turnover-worthy” plays this season, compared to just 13 from Rivers only has 13. That’s not to say that Mahomes is reckless with the football, just that Rivers has done an excellent job of avoiding turnovers. Only Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers have fewer turnover-worthy plays among full-time starters this season than Rivers.

Possession has never been more valuable in the NFL, and with only six interceptions all season, Rivers is putting his defense in favorable positions by displaying elite decision-making.

Both quarterbacks display excellent anticipation.

The ability to find wide receivers with the football during the split-second windows in which they separate from coverage is critical to success in the NFL — and in the case of both Mahomes and Rivers, it is the biggest reason they have been elite quarterbacks this season. Both are extremely capable of breaking down a defense within split seconds of the snap and finding an open man. On throws within 2.5 seconds of the snap that weren’t screens, Mahomes has a passer rating of 135.4 while Rivers is at 118.7.

Anticipation into tight windows is also the reason that, despite the athletic advantages described above, Rivers’ grade of 90.6 is similar to Mahomes’s 92.0. Mahomes has put up good numbers on tight-window throws — 6.7 yards per attempts and a 76.4 passer rating — but Rivers’s have been even better (his 7.3 yards per attempts leads the NFL, and his 98.1 is third-best).

You’ll be hard pressed to find two elite quarterbacks with more different styles of play than these two, but both are deserving MVP candidates heading into Thursday’s critical division matchup.

