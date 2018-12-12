

The Ravens will start Lamar Jackson on Sunday against Tampa Bay. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

So long to any quarterback controversy in Baltimore. The starting job belongs to Lamar Jackson.

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday that he would start the electric rookie ahead of veteran and Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco, who has recovered from a hip injury, against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

“Every decision is based on what makes us the strongest possible team we can be. . . . That’s what it boils down to,” Harbaugh said (via ESPN). “That’s how we feel about this decision, and we’re rolling.”

Jackson has started the past four games after Flacco injured his hip against the Steelers on Nov. 4. Baltimore is 3-1 behind Jackson, and the offense seems to have found a new rhythm.

Jackson has completed 58.4 percent of his passes in that span for 600 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also run for 336 yards and two more scores on 67 carries — more than twice as many carries as any other quarterback has over those four weeks. The Ravens drafted Jackson with the final pick of the first round of the 2018 draft out of Louisville, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2016.

Flacco started for Baltimore since the Ravens selected him with the 18th overall pick in the 2008 draft. Until the hip injury, he’d missed only six games in an 11-year career (all in 2015), though this benching could mark the beginning of the end of his days as a Raven. He is due $24.7 million this year, plus another $52.5 million split between the next two seasons — a lot of money for a quarterback who is now a healthy backup and whose production was limited before his injury.

“Obviously [I’m] disappointed that I can’t be part of this team in the same capacity I have been for a long time,” Flacco said Wednesday. “. . . I can’t say I was surprised.”

[NFL Week 15 playoff scenarios: The Browns and Packers are still alive]

After three straight losses seemingly put the playoffs out of reach for the Ravens in early November, three straight wins with Jackson under center righted the ship. Baltimore holds the second wild card spot in the AFC as things stand, and two of its final three games come against below-.500 teams at home: the 5-8 Buccaneers and the 5-7-1 Browns.

With the offense clicking the way it has with Jackson at the helm — the Ravens have scored at least 24 points in all four of his starts, while failing to reach that mark in their five previous games — Flacco said he saw his benching coming.

“I got hurt; they drafted Lamar in the first round,” he said. “At some point, something was going to happen between the two of us. Who knows what that was going to be.

“This is just what it is at this point. I’ve obviously had five weeks to think about it and prepare myself for this situation and the possibility of it. . . . I’m going to do my best to handle it the right way.”

Harbaugh said he made the decision and told Jackson on Tuesday. The new starter had an understated reaction to the news during interviews after Wednesday’s practice.

“I pretty much didn’t really have a reaction to when he was telling me,” he said. “All it made me do is — I know I have to focus on everything a lot more, just bettering myself and trying to join with everyone around me even more. That’s about it.”

When asked if the Ravens are now his team, Jackson demurred.

“This is our team, all of us together,” he said. “I don’t go out there and block. I don’t go out there and catch the ball. I don’t make tackles. I just do my part. It’s all our team.”

