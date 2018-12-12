

After missing three games with a concussion, Tom Wilson could return to the lineup on Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson rejoined his teammates at practice Wednesday afternoon for the first time since he suffered a concussion last week against the Vegas Golden Knights. Wilson has missed the past three games, but practicing and taking contact on Wednesday is a sign he could return to the lineup for the Capitals' next game, at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

“Yeah, I think that’s a possibility,” Coach Todd Reirden said. “We have to wait and see how he reacted to some contact and everything today, just see how his conditioning is moving into this weekend.”

Wilson’s return would give Washington something it’s had for just one game this season: a fully available forward corps. Between Wilson’s suspension for the first 16 games of the season and an array of injuries, the Capitals have been consistently shorthanded, especially in the top-six ranks. Top-two right wings Wilson and T.J. Oshie have been in the lineup for the same game just once, and that was a month ago, against Minnesota.

Before Wilson had gotten hurt, he’d returned from his NHL Department of Player Safety suspension with a vengeance, scoring eight goals with six assists in 11 games while averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time per game. As soon as he’s cleared, he’s expected to play alongside center Evgeny Kuznetsov and left wing Jakub Vrana while Oshie, who returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing 11 games with a concussion, will continue to skate beside center Nicklas Backstrom and captain Alex Ovechkin.

“Timing is never good for those things, but especially when the team is playing well and you’re feeling good out there, it sucks, but it’s hockey,” Wilson said. “Injuries happen.”

Wilson said there “is no point” in him sharing his opinion of Reaves’s hit, for which the latter received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for interference. Wilson’s helmet popped off on a blindside hit from forward Ryan Reaves, and Wilson’s bare head hit the ice as he fell to the ground.

Asked about how Reaves autographed photos of Wilson injured on the ice in the aftermath of the hit, Wilson said, “Yeah, obviously, I heard about it.

“He can do whatever he wants. It’s up to him. He controls that stuff. Everyone carries themselves differently, so it’s up to him. There’s no point in me paying attention to that kind of stuff. I saw it, but it is what it is.”

Though Wilson was back, the Capitals were without defenseman Christian Djoos at Wednesday’s practice because of an undisclosed “lower-body” injury that’s considered “day to day.” His status for Friday’s game is questionable, and if he doesn’t play, then rookie Jonas Siegenthaler will take his place on the third pairing beside Madison Bowey.

Defenseman Brooks Orpik remains on long-term injured reserve after he had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee three weeks ago. Orpik has missed the past 20 games, but he skated for a first time since that procedure on Wednesday, indicating he could return on the early end of the original four- to six-week timeline after the surgery.

“It’s tough to completely say on that, but the fact that he was on the ice today was encouraging,” Reirden said. “The fact that he’s out there, that’s great news for us. I guess you could make that deduction, but it’s just waiting and seeing how he does and how the injury reacts and stuff like that. It’s still a little bit of a ways away from making a time estimation."

