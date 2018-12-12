

Robinson participated in Wrangle on the Plains in Schenectady, N.Y. | Image courtesy of @RobinsonWRSTL

Local teams are taking their talents on the road, as they prepare their wrestlers for January’s tough competition season.

After a strong showing at Wrangle on the Plains in Schenectady, N.Y., Robinson head coach Bryan Hazard said that the youth on his team has been a boon for the program.

“I think we are coming along pretty quickly, we have a pretty young group in our lower weights,” Hazard said. “We’re pretty young but pretty talented and technically this is one of the best groups I’ve seen in a long time.”

Freshman Samuel Gerard (113) has been a key performer for the Rams early on, capturing wins in his first two high school tournaments. Gerard’s first year success has been aided by family ties to the program – his older brothers, including current junior Gino, have wrestled for the Rams.

Hazard, a 23-year coaching veteran, said his team needs to refine their approach as season progresses.

“We’re just staying with the plan. We have a pretty good system in place,” Hazard said. “Right now we’re in the second phase of competition and we’ll crank it up in January to get prepared for our run in February.”

Springbrook joins this weeks ranking, after dominating the Aberdeen Golden Eagles Dual Meet. Gonzaga dropped out of the top 10 following a 72-6 loss to the Blue Devils at the meet.

1. Damascus (2-0) Last ranked: 1

The Swarmin’ Hornets reigned supreme during a tri-meet versus Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Churchill on Saturday.

Up next: Wednesday vs. Clarksburg High School, 6:15 p.m.

2. Huntingtown (2-0) LR: 3

The Hurricanes captured a decisive 52-3 win over Patuxent thanks to five pins from their wrestlers.

Up next: Thursday vs. Thomas Stone, 5:30 p.m.

3. Robinson (0-0) LR: 4

The Rams placed three champions and three second place finishers at Wrangle on the Plains.

Up next: Saturday vs. W.T. Woodson, 9 a.m.

4. Battlefield (0-0) LR: 2

Alex Ward fell to James Madison’s Alex Covell in the first place match at the NOVA Classic this weekend.

Up next: Dec. 22-23, Beast of the East Tournament

5. Glenelg (3-0) LR: 5

The defending regional champion Gladiators downed Mt. Hebron 46-19 in their season opener.

Up next: Dec. 14-15, Bauerlein Duals at Manchester Valley

6. Westfield (0-0) LR: 8

Cole Gorvett (113) and Hunter Tibbetts (126) were champions for the Bulldogs at the NOVA Classic this weekend.

Up next: Dec. 22-23, Beast of the East Tournament

7. St. John’s (8-0) LR: 9

The Cadets went 8-0 at the Armed Forces Duals this weekend.

Up next: Wednesday vs. DeMatha & St. Mary’s Ryken, 4:30 p.m.

8. Landon (2-0) LR: 7

The Bears placed fourth of 20 teams in the Magruder Invitational, with three champions and five medalists. Landon had nine pins in its season-opening victory over Sidwell.

Up next: Dec. 22-23, Beast of the East Tournament

9. Spalding (5-1) LR: 6

Spalding eked out a close 37-33 win over Owing Mills in its season opener.

Up next: Friday vs. Arundel, 6:30 p.m.

10. Springbrook (8-0) LR: Not Ranked

Springbrook secured a decisive first place win at the Aberdeen Golden Eagles Duals this weekend.

Up next: Wednesday at Paint Branch, 6:15 p.m.

Dropped out: Gonzaga

On the bubble: Leonardtown, St. Mary’s Ryken, Gonzaga