Two prominent veterans changed teams Thursday as baseball’s winter meeting produced another blockbuster trade.

The Indians, Mariners and Rays agreed to a three-team deal that shipped slugger Edwin Encarnacion from Cleveland to Seattle and Carlos Santana from Seattle to Cleveland.

Tampa Bay received corner infield prospect Yandy Diaz and a player to be named from the Indians and sent outfield prospect Jake Bauers to Cleveland in return.

Encarnacion, 35, batted .246 with an .810 on-base plus slugging percentage and 32 home runs last year for Cleveland. He played mostly designated hitter and also some first base. Santana, 32, hit .229 with a .766 OPS and 24 homers for Philadelphia in 2018. He was traded to Seattle in early December, and stayed there for less than two weeks before being traded again.

All three clubs have emerged as major players during the offseason. Seattle earlier in the offseason started a fire sale, offloading all-stars Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the Mets and Jean Segura to the Phillies. Both deals loaded the Mariners up with young prospects and helped them dump heftier contracts to jump-start a rebuild. That could kick into high gear in 2020, when Encarnacion’s three-year, $60 million contract expires.

Cleveland is cutting payroll even as it remains the front-runner in the American League Central division. Its top two starting pitchers, Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer, are both on the trading block and would command a hefty sum in return, a price so high some suitors have balked. Kluber, 32, is on track to make around $17.5 million a year over the next three years; Bauer, 27, could make more than $12 million in 2019 after his arbitration case is settled.

Both those prices, though, could be attractive to general managers when the offseason’s prized free agent starter, Patrick Corbin, signed with Washington in a massive six year, $140 million deal.

Tampa Bay won 90 games in 2018, but still finished a distant third place in the AL East and seven games out of the second wild card spot. Diaz could replace Bauers at first base, and adds a right-handed bat to a lefty-dominated lineup.

