Stephen A Smith is looking forward to tonight’s matchup of the injured Hunter Henry vs the unemployed Derrick Johnson https://t.co/ez0gw87Vg7 pic.twitter.com/uKVMFkeJOj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2018

The impassive expression on the face of Tedy Bruschi, sandwiched between Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman on ESPN’s “First Take,” moved gradually from rapid eye-blinking to a creased brow of disbelief as he listened to what Smith was saying.

It was, as Smith admitted later, “a brain-lock moment."

The three were previewing the Thursday night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers and, well, Smith didn’t appear to know what he was talking about.

Differ with him all you want over his football opinions, but these were cold, hard facts about the Chiefs' reliance on running back Spencer Ware. And, uh, the showdown between Hunter Henry and Derrick Johnson.

“I’m also looking at the San Diego Chargers on offense, and I’m thinking about Hunter Henry and the way that he’s played this year and as effective as he’s been,” Smith said. “He’s going up against Derrick Johnson, and I’ve got to keep my eyes on that.”

The problems? They were many. Ware? He’s doubtful to play Thursday because of shoulder and hamstring injuries. Henry? He hasn’t played this year because of a torn ACL. Johnson? He played for the Raiders, not the Chiefs, at least until he was released in October.

And we won’t mention that the Chargers no longer are in San Diego.

Stephen A Smith's scouting report for #TNF has Hunter Henry and Derrick Johnson as a key matchup...



Neither has played a snap for the Chargers or Chiefs all year 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1NyqfJY52G — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 13, 2018

Live by the take, die by the take. Smith was quickly crushed on social media for his series of mistakes.

1. Spencer Ware is out.

2. They’re not in San Diego anymore.

3. Hunter Henry hasn’t played all season.

4. Derrick Johnson isn’t on the Chiefs.



You couldn't possibly get more wrong in a 30 second clip if you tried. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) December 13, 2018

Almost as quickly, Smith clapped back.

“My Brother, it’s called a MISTAKE because I was think [sic] of Virgin Green, but mentioned Hunter because I was multitasking,” he tweeted in response to one critic. “That’s what happens when you’re doing a thousand things. But I don’t blame you if told me to ‘Stay off the Weeeeeeedddddddd!’ That was a brain-lock moment.”

The look on Max & Bruschi's face pic.twitter.com/om7tTgIrTP — AM (@MottzThoughts) December 13, 2018

