

The Falcons should fly high in Week 15. (Jeff Haynes/AP Photo)

The Atlanta Falcons enter Week 15 on a five-game losing streak, the latest defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. A playoff berth is a pipe dream at best — 15 games would have to go in Atlanta’s favor on Sunday for them to qualify for the postseason — but a win against the hapless Arizona Cardinals is very much a reality.

Atlanta Falcons, 71 percent win probability

Teams highlighted so far (in order): Saints, Rams, Vikings, Jaguars, Patriots, Texans, Colts, Steelers, Panthers, Chiefs, Ravens, Chargers, Packers and Titans

Atlanta, obviously, hasn’t played like a playoff team. After adjusting their performance for strength of schedule they are the 22nd best team in the NFL this year in terms of efficiency, per Football Outsiders, with an adjusted scoring margin that is 2.6 points per game lower than an average team, representing a second year of decline.

There are, however, some bright spots. The Falcons offense is scoring 2.3 points per drive in 2018, the fifth-highest rate in the NFL. Quarterback Matt Ryan is completing over 70 percent of his passes for 4,076 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions, giving him his second-highest passer rating (108.3) since his 2016 MVP campaign (117.1). A majority of those passes (144) have gone to Julio Jones, a five-time Pro Bowler with 94 catches and a league-leading 1,429 yards this season. Jones also leads the league in yards per route run in 2018.



Most yards per route run in 2018

The Cardinals, however, have been able to shut down a team’s No. 1 wideout option, specifically when cornerback Patrick Peterson is in coverage. This season, Peterson has two interceptions and three batted passes leading to a 69.0 passer rating against and just 0.6 yards per snap in coverage; only Tre’Davious White of the Buffalo Bills has been better this season (0.5 yards per snap in coverage).

Yet Atlanta’s offense is more than just Ryan and Jones. In fact, its two other receivers, Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu, have each produced a higher passer rating on throws from Ryan in 2018 than Jones, giving the Falcons an opportunity to pick apart Arizona’s defense almost anywhere on the field (that’s away from Peterson).

Receiver Targets Receptions Yards TD INT Passer rating Calvin Ridley 75 51 657 8 2 119.7 Momamed Sanu 70 51 637 3 0 115.0 Julio Jones 144 94 1,429 5 3 100.7

And that isn’t difficult to begin with. The Cardinals have the third-worst rush defense, the fourth-worst pass rush and the 10th-worst secondary in the NFL this year, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus. Plus, the Cardinals score a league-low 1.1 points per drive in 2018 despite a robust 68 percent conversion rate in the red zone (sixth-best; league average is 60 percent). That disconnect translates to almost 13 points per game fewer being scored, after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each play.

Even Atlanta’s defense, the worst in the NFL, shouldn’t have much of a problem stopping that.

