When last we checked on Fran Belibi, she had just become the first girl to dunk in a Colorado high school basketball game. It went something like this:

Belibi was just a sophomore in January 2017 when she pulled that off. Now she’s a 6-foot-1 senior forward for Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colo., and her dunking skills seem to be even more impressive. Here she is on Wednesday night in a game against Grandview, getting her revenge on the team that eliminated her Raiders in last season’s Class 5A state championship game with the most prominent two of her 32 points.

Fran Belibi from @RegisJesuitHS THREW IT DOWN tonight. I've covered a lot of high school basketball, and I've never seen a gym like this @RJ_Media pic.twitter.com/vMPMkXbQuN — Lindsay Joy (@LindsayJoyTV) December 13, 2018

One former NCAA and NBA star noticed the similarities — the one-handed control of the ball on the fast break, the specs — between Belibi and a certain NBA Hall of Famer.

“She just James Worthy’d them!” Rex Chapman wrote on Twitter. “Change the game, Girl!”

Belibi’s high-flying exploits are all the more amazing considering that she only started playing basketball her freshman year, and her coach, Carl Mattei, told the Denver Post that we have seen only “about 40 percent” of what she can accomplish on the court. In May, Belibi announced that she would play college basketball at Stanford, choosing the Cardinal over Notre Dame, Harvard, Princeton and hundreds of other suitors.

She had a pretty good reason for her choice, some of it having nothing to do with basketball. Both of Belibi’s parents are doctors, and they helped her winnow down her college choices.

“Once we got through it, and once I finished all my official visits, Stanford was just the clear choice for me in terms of basketball, faith and the fact that it had a medical school on campus,” Belibi told the Denver Post.

Belibi plans to follow her parents into the medical profession and won’t be delaying that journey to play basketball. She has said that she has no plans to play basketball either professionally or internationally.

“I want to be a doctor — I’ve seen how that can impact people’s lives,” Belibi said, per the Denver Post. “I feel like I have more of a calling towards that, as compared to playing basketball for a long time.”

But between now and then, Belibi says she’s more than willing to take part in any slam dunk contest that will have her. She’s clearly qualified.

“If selected, I want to be in the dunk contest with the boys,” she said, via ESPNW. “I don’t think the girls should have their own dunk contest. I feel that there is more hype by having the boys participate.”

