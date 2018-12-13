

Washington Redskins Coach Jay Gruden hopes that quarterback Colt McCoy (12) can return from a broken leg this season. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins Coach Jay Gruden is holding out hope that quarterback Colt McCoy and tight end Jordan Reed can return to the team this season.

Reed has the more likely shot to get back after suffering a toe and foot injury last week. The original prognosis he received was anywhere from one week to the rest of the regular season. McCoy would be a long shot after breaking his fibula against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 3. The Redskins, who are still mathematically alive for the postseason, would likely need to make the playoffs to have a chance of getting McCoy back to play a game.

Gruden said they are in wait-and-see mode on whether to place Reed and/or McCoy on injured reserve.

“Jordan’s coming along and Colt, we’re optimistic,” Gruden said. ”[McCoy’s] just healing right now. So we’ve got to wait. It’ll be a little while before he can get out of the boot. Once he gets out of the boot, he’ll start the process of working out and getting better."

[Derrius Guice, his rehab delayed by infection, plans to return ‘faster, bigger, stronger’]

The team was without guard Tony Bergstrom (ankle/knee), Reed, McCoy, wide receiver Josh Doctson (concussion) and linebacker Ryan Anderson (hamstring) for a second consecutive practice on Thursday. Bergstrom and Anderson were seen doing some work with trainers in the rehab area.

Limited at practice were defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (shin), tackle Ty Nsekhe (knee), linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (shoulder), running back Adrian Peterson (shoulder) and tackle Morgan Moses (ankle/blisters).

Nsekhe started at guard last week and Gruden indicated that he would again against the Jaguars.

“We’re still going through the process of who we want to play and possibly dress,” Gruden said. “We’ve got another day or so to figure all that out.”

More Redskins coverage:

Redskins D.C. stadium idea runs into opposition from D.C. Council, Capitol Hill

Stadium decision is the one the Redskins can’t afford to get wrong

Redskins QB Josh Johnson: ‘A week ago I was home in the hood, chilling with the kids.’