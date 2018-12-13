

Jose Canseco had 462 home runs and 200 stolen bases over a 17-year MLB career. (Ben Margot/Associated Press) (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

President Trump has a pressing vacancy at White House chief of staff, and Jose Canseco knows just who should fill it: Jose Canseco.

The former MLB star and “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant threw his hat in the ring Wednesday — presumably not the same hat off which a baseball bounced for a memorable 1993 home run — as he tweeted at Trump that what the president needed these days was a “Bash Brother,” referring to the nickname for Canseco’s slugging partnership with Mark McGwire on the Oakland A’s. He claimed to “already” have a “secret” plan to reorganize, well, something, possibly the White House.

In addition, the 54-year-old Cuban-American, whose baseball career became known at least as much for his admission of steroid use as for his on-field exploits, told Trump, “Also worried about you looking more like a Twinkie everyday. I will buff you up daily workouts.”

Hey little buddy @realDonaldTrump u need a bash brother for Chief if Staff. Got a secret reorg plan already. Also worried about you looking more like a Twinkie everyday. I will buff you up daily workouts. DM me. #yeswecanseco — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 13, 2018

So we’ll see what comes of this. We do know that, with Chief of Staff John F. Kelly soon to depart, Trump is still looking for a replacement, having turned down Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) for the job Wednesday.

In any event, if Trump also says “Thanks, but no thanks” to Canseco, the latter has long since made it clear that he’d be satisfied with any number of positions in the administration. Just last month, Canseco tweeted that he was “interested in United Nations leadership.”

Alas, Trump has chosen to nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to become his next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, after Nikki Haley steps down at the end of the year. The president also managed to find someone to fill the role of Fed Chair, a job for which Canseco asked in Dec. 2016, when he also suggested that he’d make a fine ambassador to Cuba.

Fortunately for Canseco, Trump’s proposed Space Force has yet to be created, meaning that he can still hope to be named a “starfleet commander.”

Hey little buddy @realDonaldTrump I am ready to be a starfleet commander in the space force . Dm me #canseconaut — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 19, 2018

The “#canseconaut” tweeted was posted about a month before the hulking former American League MVP signed with a pro wrestling company, World Class Revolution, so at least he’s not completely unemployed. In December, he lost any shot at keeping his job as an NBC Sports California analyst for A’s games after offering opinions on the #MeToo movement such as this: “These women complaining against sexual misconduct are just racist against ugly men.”

On Wednesday, Canseco apparently realized, belatedly, that if he wanted to be seriously considered for an important role in the White House, he should probably spell the job title correctly. Thus a few minutes after his tweet to Trump, he posted another one that succinctly demonstrated he was aware the gig isn’t actually called “Chief if Staff.”

Of — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 13, 2018

Not surprisingly, that led to all sorts of replies from other Twitter users who hadn’t seen the previous tweet and wondered if Canseco was having his own version of a “covfefe” moment, or who simply wanted to play a round of fill-in-the-blank. Give the man some credit: Canseco may not get the chief of staff gig, but he did a good job Wednesday of keeping folks entertained for a while.

course the Phillies are signing Bryce Harper — chris jones ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@LONG_DRIVE) December 13, 2018

