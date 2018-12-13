

Right-hander Tanner Roark was traded to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night for right-handed reliever Tanner Rainey. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

LAS VEGAS — The Washington Nationals have traded right-handed starter Tanner Roark to the Cincinnati Reds for reliever Tanner Rainey.

Roark had been a part of the Nationals' starting rotation since 2014 and finished last season with a National League-high 15 losses. Roark endured an up-and-down year — a fitting illustration of his up-and-down career to date — as he paired a dreadful start with a much stronger finish.

The 25-year-old Rainey, a right-hander who spent most of last season with the Class AAA Louisville Bats, where he had a 7-2 record and 2.65 ERA in 44 appearances. He made his major-league debut out of the bullpen last season and gave up 19 earned runs in just seven innings. The trade, more than anything, gives the Nationals financial flexibility as they continue to build a starting staff for the coming season. Rainey, a second-round pick by the Reds in 2015 out of West Alabama, has youth and potential upside, including great numbers against right-handed hitters.

Roark, meanwhile, will look to find consistency with the Reds after the Nationals included him in the sixth notable move of their busy offseason. Roark, expected to be part of Washington’s rotation before the start of these winter meetings, is due to make $10 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility, money the Nationals can now use to round out a rotation that includes Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and two question marks on the back end.