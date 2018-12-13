

There have been 15 penalties called this season under the NFL's new helmet rule, but the league expects more next season. (Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press)

IRVING, Tex. — When the NFL instituted its new helmet rule last offseason, league officials called it a significant player-safety measure that would have major on-field implications and go a long way toward preventing players from using their helmets as weapons during games.

But after officials called a large number of penalties under the new rule during the first half of the preseason, it has had little noticeable effect. There have been only 15 penalties called under the rule, which makes it illegal for a player to lower his head and use his helmet to deliver a hit on an opponent, through Week 14 of the regular season.

“The helmet rule was a major change to the game, in our mind. . . . It’s really hard on players,” Atlanta Falcons President Rich McKay, the chairman of the NFL’s competition committee, said Wednesday at an owners’ meeting at a Dallas-area hotel. “It’s hard on coaches and hard on officials.”

[NFL defends its Kareem Hunt investigation, says it won’t start paying for video]

McKay said that officials have had to adjust to calling the new rule and he expects more penalties next season.

“There’s still quite a ramp-up,” McKay said. “First of all, I think the players are going to adjust even more next year. I see it in our own players and the changes that have been made in the way they go about certain hits. So I believe you’ll see less of it on the field. But I do believe that you’ll see more calls because I think officials will have another year to understand what the mechanisms are. . . . I just think they needed more time. It’s very hard for them. And I think we’ll be in a better place next year.”

[NFL toughens its Rooney Rule standards for interviewing head coaching candidates]

The competition committee is unlikely to make changes to the rule itself during the offseason, McKay said.

“I don’t see us really doing anything with the rule the second year,” he said. “That gives us a little better feel for how it’s gonna operate. And I do think players are adjusting. [There’s] no question in my mind they’re adjusting. It doesn’t mean that the technique is out of the game, by any means.”

Read more on The Post:

‘All options are open’: Raiders aren’t ruling out staying in Oakland next season, even with city’s lawsuit

Ravens stick with Lamar Jackson over a healthy Joe Flacco, who’s ‘obviously disappointed’

Derrius Guice, his rehab delayed by infection, plans to return ‘faster, bigger, stronger’

The fantasy football players you need in your lineup for Week 15

Patrick Mahomes and Philip Rivers are having MVP-caliber seasons, but in very different ways