

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and quarterback Nick Foles (9) warm up before a game. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The stress fracture in Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz’s back could take up to three months to heal, Philadelphia Coach Doug Pederson said Friday.

The injury will not require surgery and Wentz will be listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. He will travel with the team to the game, but is unlikely to play given the severity of the injury. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start in his place.

“The fact that he doesn’t need surgery on this is the best news that you could possibly have on anybody that has a stress fracture or a stress injury in this case,” Pederson said (via ESPN). “As long as we take the proper steps to make sure that all our players are 100 percent, then [there’s no concern].”

Pederson said the injury “evolved over time,” but declined to elaborate when symptoms began, or if they started in late October when Wentz missed practice time with back pain. The coach said the fracture was discovered during a scan on Tuesday.

“He has a stress injury, evolved over time and it requires no surgery,” Pederson said, raising his voice. “[I’m not] answering any more questions about it. We’re playing the Rams in two days, if you guys haven’t figured this out.”

The Eagles are 6-7 with games against the Rams, Texans and Redskins remaining. They’d need to win all three games even to have a chance at defending their NFC East title, and would almost certainly need at least a 2-1 finish to have any shot at the postseason.

Foles filled in for Wentz with three games remaining last season and led the Eagles on a playoff run and Super Bowl victory. But Philadelphia was 11-2 at the time of Wentz’s 2017 injury, already well on its way to a division title. Things are a bit more tense this year.

The injury also casts Wentz’s future into some question, especially given the quarterback’s physical out-of-the-pocket style. After playing all 16 games his rookie season, he’s now missed eight games in the past two seasons, counting last year’s playoffs, and is on track to miss at least three more this season.

“Moving forward we need to make sure we do a better job of protecting him, starting with the offense line, starting with the backs,” Pederson said (via NFL.com). “He does his part getting the ball out of his hand. I do my part by maybe incorporating more screens and quick throws to help, that but it’s not in any way going to change the aggressiveness of my nature or his moving forward.”

