

Not much has gone right for Jon Gruden and the Raiders in Year 1 of his return to coaching. (D. Ross Cameron/AP)

As the NFL season winds down and Jon Gruden’s first year back in coaching comes to a close, the Oakland Raiders still matter. Unfortunately for them, it’s for all the wrong reasons.

“We’re 3-10,” the Raiders' Mark Davis said at this week’s owners’ meeting in Dallas, “but for some reason we’re still relevant.”

The Raiders still matter because they, along with the league and its 31 other franchises, were sued this week by the city of Oakland, which is seeking damages and alleging that the team’s pending move to Las Vegas violates antitrust laws.

The Raiders still matter because, even in mid-December, no one seems to have any idea where they’ll be playing next season.

The Raiders still matter because the two standout players they traded this year, pass rusher Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper, have helped their new teams, the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys, become playoff-bound NFC heavyweights.

They still matter because they just fired their general manager, Reggie McKenzie, in a move that made official what was already apparent: Gruden has the power on the football side of the operation. And that’s important because it’s clear that Gruden, and probably Gruden alone, will decide what to do with the trio of first-round picks that the Raiders possess in the 2019 draft, including one from the Bears in the Mack trade and one from the Cowboys in the Cooper deal.

Is Gruden having that kind of authority over the roster a good thing for the Raiders? Davis handed Gruden a 10-year contract worth an estimated $100 million to leave ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth and return to the sideline. And while the intensity and the trademark “Chucky” grimace have remained the same, little else that Gruden has done this season has been reminiscent of the Super Bowl-winning coach he once was.

Asked this week to evaluate Gruden’s first season, Davis said: “It’s not over.”

Technically, that’s true. The Raiders have three games left beginning Sunday at Cincinnati. They actually are coming off their best victory of the season, an improbable triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers at home last Sunday.

But the competitive portion of the Raiders’ season ended long ago, amid their 1-8 start. That raised questions about whether Gruden, who last coached in the NFL with the 2008 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, still had it.

The decisions to trade Mack and Cooper certainly haven’t helped. Mack, a former NFL defensive player of the year, is the centerpiece of a superb Chicago defense that has the Bears atop the NFC North. Cooper, a two-time Pro Bowler for the Raiders, has been a key part of the Cowboys’ turnaround that has them leading the NFC East.

Maybe the Raiders were, as they have said, unable to meet Mack’s contract demands. Perhaps Cooper simply did not fit into Gruden’s offense, as Davis suggested this week. Cooper said publicly this week that Davis was behind the trade with the Cowboys. But would Davis have overruled his $100 million coach if Gruden really wanted to keep Cooper? That seems implausible. Whatever the case, the Raiders now are in the position of having to hit — and hit big — on their first-round picks just to break even. And it is Gruden who will make the calls.

“One of the issues that we have right now is that when you’re dealing with player personnel and general managers, they’re on a different schedule than the football team is,” Davis said of the Raiders’ GM search. “The general manager’s season ends basically in April and May, after they’ve drafted the players and gone through the first series of free agency. So right now there’s a lot of people that are on other teams that may be suitable for the Raiders. But we can’t talk to them. We won’t be able to talk to them until May or so. So right now we’re limited to talking to people who are not on other teams or in the college ranks or something of that nature.”

Of the decision fire McKenzie, Davis said: “I don’t want to get into the decision-making process. I’m so grateful for everything he’s done for our organization. He came into a very tough situation and was very unselfish, didn’t make the quick moves or things that could have maybe looked good for the short term. He tried to create a long-term plan. He really did a really good job of getting the [salary] cap and everything in good [shape]. I can’t say enough about him.”

The Raiders are engulfed in uncertainty. There is no way of knowing at this point whether the Christmas Eve game against the Denver Broncos will be their final game in Oakland. Davis did not rule out playing another season in Oakland, even with the lawsuit, before the move to Vegas in 2020. But he also did not rule out playing in San Diego, Santa Clara, San Antonio or a temporary site in Las Vegas.

And, wherever they play, there is no way of knowing whether the team the Raiders put on the field will be any better than this season’s version.

In Gruden they trust?

The Raiders don’t have any other choice at this point, do they?

