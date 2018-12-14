

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed will not play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins will be without tight end Jordan Reed, linebacker Ryan Anderson and guard Tony Bergstrom when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Jay Gruden ruled all three out Friday.

The trio did not practice all week, and Reed (foot/ankle), Anderson (hamstring) and Bergstrom (knee/ankle) are all dealing with ailments expected to keep them out for some time. Anderson and Bergstrom didn’t play last week and Reed suffered his injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Backup tackle Ty Nsekhe and recently signed guard Luke Bowanko are expected to start this week at guard, Gruden said.

Wide receiver Josh Doctson (concussion), defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (shin), Nsekhe (knee), tackle Morgan Moses (ankle), long snapper Nick Sundberg (lower back), running back Chris Thompson (illness) and safety Montae Nicholson (illness) were all listed as questionable.

Doctson, who had been held out this week while in concussion protocol, was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

The team worked out multiple long snappers Friday, and it seemed Sundberg could be in danger of going on injured reserve.

“He’s had that issue for a little bit of time and I think it’s just something we’ve got to get an MRI and get checked out,” Gruden said.

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (quadricep) and offensive linemen Jermey Parnell (knee) and Josh Walker (ankle) were ruled out for the Jaguars. Kicker Josh Lambo (right groin) and linebacker Lerentee McCray (illness) are officially questionable to play.

