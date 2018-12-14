

D.C. United midfielder Nick DeLeon (No. 14), shown last season vs. Toronto FC, will now join the club. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Nick DeLeon’s seven-year tenure with D.C. United — the longest continuous service on the club’s 2018 roster — officially ended Friday when he was selected by Toronto FC in the MLS reentry draft.

Concerned about the long-term effects of DeLeon’s 2018 knee injury, United had declined his contract option last month and sought to sign him to a new deal. DeLeon declined that offer and entered the reentry process.

By selecting him in the first stage of the draft, Toronto is obligated to pay him the option-year salary. That figure has not been disclosed, but he earned a base salary of $275,000 this year and was due a raise.

“I am going to miss D.C.,” he said in a phone interview shortly after his selection. “It was my first club — seven wonderful years, special moments — but I am excited for the new chapter.”

DeLeon, 28, was United’s first-choice right back at the start of the season but suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for about four months. He ended up starting 12 of 34 regular season matches. In the playoffs, DeLeon scored a sensational equalizer late in extra time against Columbus, then missed a penalty kick during the tiebreaker to hand the victory to the Crew.

A 2012 first-round draft pick from Louisville, DeLeon began his pro career as a wide attacking player but moved to the back in recent seasons. He made 180 regular season appearances with United, with 161 starts, 13 goals and 16 assists. His biggest moment came in the 2012 playoffs, an 88th-minute away goal that beat the rival New York Red Bulls.

Given his knee injury, DeLeon said he was not surprised United declined the contract option but “a little surprised” by the new offer. He did not want to go into detail but said it was a “little lower” than he expected.

United will need to address the right-back position this offseason. Aside from DeLeon’s departure, Oniel Fisher will not return from a severe knee injury until the summer and Chris Odoi-Atsem is undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

United did not select anyone in the first stage of the reentry draft but might make a claim in the second stage next Thursday. In the second stage, teams do not have to accept the figures on the declined option and make a fresh offer.

United is expected to also survey the free agent market, weigh trade opportunities and look abroad.

DeLeon was among three players selected in the first stage. The others were Orlando City left back Donny Toia, taken by Real Salt Lake, and New York City FC goalkeeper Andre Rawls, by the Colorado Rapids.

Read more:

Dan Steinberg is bringing the best of D.C. sports to your inbox. Sign-up for our daily newsletter.

Former USMNT coach Dave Sarachan in talks with North Carolina FC

How high will D.C. United go for Luciano Acosta, and other roster questions

Zack Steffen talks about deal with Manchester City: ‘It’s been a wild journey’