

The more Josh Johnson can run, avoiding the Jaguars' pass rush, the better chance the Redskins have on Sunday in Jacksonville. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Despite having gone through three quarterbacks in four games, settling – for now – on Josh Johnson, the Redskins are not dead. They have lost four in a row and yet are in the middle of the playoff hunt at 6-7, just a half-game out of the last wild card spot.

A win on Sunday at Jacksonville means the last two weeks of the season are not only relevant but would have postseason implications.

Keep Josh Johnson moving

In garbage time last Sunday the Redskins newest (and last?) quarterback this season was impressive when on the move. He was able to avoid a Giants pass rush and get to the outside where he either ran for decent yardage or threw to open receivers downfield. He doesn’t have to run for a lot of yards, he just has to be able to be elusive enough for plays to develop.

[Mason Foster apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ and ‘derogatory’ remarks on social media account]

Coach Jay Gruden said he saw some hope in Johnson’s performance against New York. He hadn’t been on a team since last spring and in real practice situations since the end of last year but if he can keep moving, the Redskins have a chance.

Run Adrian Peterson

Every week the Redskins believe they will finally free running back Adrian Peterson, who was such a key weapon for them earlier in the year. But over the past month and a half, getting Peterson enough carries and creating holes through which to run has been challenging. And so the team’s biggest offensive weapon basically goes unused.

Peterson says he is healthy, that the foot and shoulder injuries that bothered him earlier in the season are not an issue. He simply isn’t getting the ball enough to be effective. Some of that is the rebuilt offensive line. Running him against the Jags is essential.

Pressure Cody Kessler

Like many quarterbacks, Kessler does not like to be pressured. Give him time to throw and he can be effective in the short passing game. The Redskins have not done a great job of pressuring quarterbacks this season – a surprise because this should be a strength.

Jacksonville’s offensive line has been hit with injuries and the Jags do not have many consistent playmakers. Washington has to find a way to get to Kessler and force him into hurried throws.

[Jay Gruden still holding out hope that Colt McCoy, Jordan Reed can return this season]

Stop the run

Earlier in the year, the Redskins stymied other teams’ rushing attacks. They held both Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley under 40 yards in October victories. But in the last few weeks the run defense has crumbled. Elliott and Barkley both had big games against Washington the second times they played the Redskins.

Leonard Fournette has struggled with injuries and has not been effective when on the field. This would be a good time for Washington to get back to the dominating run defense it boasted in September and October.

Win the turnover battle

One of Alex Smith’s great strengths was that he was careful when throwing. He did not put the Redskins in bad positions with careless passes and Washington built a 6-3 record with one of the NFL’s best turnover margins.

Smith’s parade of successors have not been as safe with their passes, and the Redskins' defense has not intercepted passes or forced fumbles with as much regularity as they did previously. In their first six games their turnover margin was +11. In their last four (all losses) it is -4. There may be no simpler formula for winning or losing games.

