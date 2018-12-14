

Scott Blackmun. (Lee Jin-man/Associated Press) (Lee Jin-Man/AP)

Two U.S. Senators on Friday accused Scott Blackmun, the former chief executive of the U.S. Olympic Committee, of lying to Congress about his response to sexual abuse complaints lodged against former Olympic gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar, and referred him to the Department of Justice for potential criminal investigation.

In June, in written statements Blackmun submitted to a Senate Commerce subcommittee investigating Nassar's abuses, he claimed that in 2015 — after learning that the chief executive of USA Gymnastics, Steve Penny, planned to report Nassar to law enforcement for suspicion of sexual assault — he discussed the matter with USOC employees with a background in sexual abuse cases to determine how the USOC should respond.

“I spoke to the USOC’s safe sport staff after talking to Mr. Penny. My understanding was that reporting the doctor to law enforcement was the most aggressive thing that could be done. I also understood that once it was reported, the issue should be left in the hands of law enforcement — we did not want to interfere with their investigation in any way,” wrote Blackmun, who has drawn criticism, along with USA Gymnastics officials, for not contacting officials at Michigan State, where Nassar continued to assault his patients under the guise of medical care for another 14 months.

Blackmun’s written remarks to the senators were incorrect, according to an independent investigation released on Monday, conducted by a law firm hired by the USOC. Blackmun acknowledged to the investigators — who were unable to find any corroborating evidence he spoke to his employees in the safe sport department, which deals with sexual abuse cases — that he had been mistaken, and hadn’t consulted them.

“It appears that Mr. Blackmun has made false claims and misled our Subcommittee — harming the investigation and ability to develop policy,” said Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn), in a news release announcing their referral of Blackmun to the Justice Department for potential crimes involving lying to Congress and obstructing an investigation. “Just as importantly, survivors of abuse have had to wait longer for the truth and longer for systemic changes to help prevent others from similar injury.”

Blackmun, who resigned in February citing health concerns as he dealt with treatment for prostate cancer, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Friday. The USOC declined to comment.