

Trevor Ariza, left, previously played with the Wizards in 2012-14. (Raj Mehta/USA Today Sports)

After the late-night confusion of a would-be trade gone awry, the Washington Wizards finally got their deal done.

On Saturday morning, the Wizards agreed to send Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers to the Phoenix Suns for Trevor Ariza, people familiar with the deal confirmed.

The Wizards and Suns dealt directly with one another after the original framework of the deal that included a third team, the Memphis Grizzlies, crumbled Friday night when there appeared to be a breakdown over which player the Grizzlies and Suns had agreed to swap.

According to one person with knowledge of the negotiations, the Grizzlies and Suns had talked for at least a week about a deal centered on Grizzlies second-year player Dillon Brooks.

The Suns went as far as requesting medical information on Brooks, said the source. Washington came into the picture simply to facilitate a deal for Ariza, who had previously played in Washington during the 2012-14 seasons. The Wizards intended to ship Oubre to Memphis and Rivers to Phoenix and also receive a pair of second-round picks.

However, before the three teams could conference on a call, the “Brooks” in the deal somehow was changed to Grizzlies guard MarShon Brooks. With the wrong player now included, Phoenix and Memphis backed out, and Washington’s desire to land a quick defensive fix with Ariza, as well as shed salary, hit the skids.

“Maybe Memphis got cold feet,” said a person with knowledge of the late-night deal.

On Saturday, Washington and Phoenix worked a deal without Memphis. Ariza, 33, comes on an expiring contract while Rivers, who the Wizards traded for last summer, and Oubre, the last remaining evidence of the team’s developed product, will play out the final years of their deals in the desert.

Ariza averaged 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and a team-high 1.46 steals in 34 minutes per game for the Suns. The 6-foot-8 swingman has become known as a vaulable “three-and-D” presence on the perimeter over his 15 seasons in the league.

Oubre, 23, was averaging a career-high 12.9 points in 26 minutes per game for the Wizards this season, his fourth. Rivers, 26, averaged 7.2 points in 23.6 minutes per game.

