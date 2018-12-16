Finally, there’s some positive news about Redskins quarterback Alex Smith.

His wife posted an Instagram image Sunday morning showing Smith seated in front of a Christmas tree at their home. He’s holding a Redskins mug and has a Redskins lap blanket covering his legs as he gives a thumbs up and a small smile.

“HOME...This last month has been a difficult ride,” Elizabeth Smith wrote. “Our family is beyond happy to have this man with us and home. This experience has given us great perspective and gratitude for all the people and blessings in our lives. We couldn’t have gotten through it without our amazing family, friends and community. A special thank you to the relentless doctors, nurses, techs, hospital administrators, the Snyder family and the Washington Redskins.”

Because of infection that reportedly required multiple procedures, Smith, 34, spent more time in the hospital than anticipated after he suffered a gruesome compound fracture of his right leg during a game Nov. 18. ESPN reported Sunday that there is hope but no certainty that he will be able to play again.

Last week, the team issued a statement after reports that he was in the hospital because of infection. The team on Dec. 6 described his injury as “serious” and asked that “everyone please honor the Smith family’s request for privacy at this time,” while providing no specifics on Smith’s situation.

Earlier in the week, a large group of players took a team bus to the hospital to visit him. “We all just assured him, ‘Hey, we’re praying for you, man,’ and wished him the best for him,” running back Adrian Peterson said. “That’s all we can do. ‘Hey, you’re not in the building, but we’re still thinking about you.’”

