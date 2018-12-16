

Andrew Luck and the Colts are on a 7-1 run after beating the Cowboys on Sunday. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

It has happened quietly, so surreptitiously that many NFL onlookers perhaps have not noticed yet. But it is unmistakable now: Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts matter again.

Their return to relevance officially became serious Sunday when the Colts beat the Dallas Cowboys, 23-0, in Indianapolis to boost their own playoff chances and keep the Cowboys, at least temporarily, from clinching the NFC East title.

The Colts improved their record to 8-6 with their seventh victory in eight games since a 1-5 beginning to the season. They are in the thick of the AFC wild-card chase and they have a good chance to finish 10-6, with a home game against the New York Giants and a road game at Tennessee left on the schedule.

Luck seems like the obvious choice as the NFL’s comeback player of the year. Frank Reich probably won’t be named the coach of the year, but he really should be in the conversation.

[Believe it or not, Baker Mayfield and the Browns are somehow chasing a playoff berth]

Don’t forget where the Colts were after last season. Luck had missed the entire 2017 campaign as his return from shoulder surgery went awry. The Colts had fired Chuck Pagano as their coach and had a deal lined up with Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, to be Pagano’s replacement, only to have McDaniels back out of that unofficial agreement following the Super Bowl to remain with the Patriots.

But General Manager Chris Ballard calmly regrouped in his coaching search and landed the offensive coordinator who won the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Reich, rather than the offensive coordinator who lost the Super Bowl. A convincing argument can be made at this point that the Colts are fortunate to have lost McDaniels. Take a look at what has happened this season with the Eagles and their offense. Reich has been missed in Philadelphia. That is further evidence that he is a very good coach.

He kept things together this season in Indianapolis following the 1-5 start, which included a loss to the Houston Texans in which Reich left his offense on the field for a fourth-and-four gamble from his own 43-yard line in overtime. That gambit backfired and set up the Texans’ winning field goal. In retrospect, having a tie instead of a loss in that game would come in handy for the Colts right now in the jockeying for the AFC playoffs. But in the bigger picture, Reich perhaps established the aggressive mind-set that he wanted.



Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas offense couldn't get going against the Indianapolis defense. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Luck is back to resembling the franchise quarterback that he was drafted to be. The seamless transition from Peyton Manning to Luck was to have resulted in a Super Bowl triumph by now, the way the Colts once viewed things. But those notions were shelved by Luck’s shoulder issues, which produced a period of uncertainty volatile enough to wonder if Luck never would return to this level. After Sunday’s win, it’s clear that he has.

The issue with Luck and the Colts earlier in his career generally was the quality of the team that the organization put around him. His offensive lines were weak. The team’s defenses weren’t good enough.

These days, things are looking better. Suddenly, the Colts have the makings of a very good offensive line. That could be the best sign of all for Luck’s career going forward. He didn’t have a huge game Sunday. But running back Marlon Mack ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and the Indianapolis defense took it from there by bottling up the Dallas offense.

The first half was particularly frustrating for the Cowboys, who moved the ball well but couldn’t score. They had a field goal blocked. They had a goal line sequence in which fullback Jamize Olawale had what should have been an easy touchdown pass slip through his grasp. With Olawale wide open, quarterback Dak Prescott lobbed the pass instead of zipping it to his fullback. The throw came up a bit short and Olawale couldn’t make the catch. Running back Ezekiel Elliott then was stopped and lost a fumble on a fourth-and-one run. The Colts never looked back.

The Cowboys still are probably headed to the NFC East title, although their defeat in Indianapolis and the Washington Redskins’ victory at Jacksonville means that Dallas won’t clinch Sunday. But the Cowboys became the latest team to find out that the Colts are for real, something that now should be obvious to just about everyone.