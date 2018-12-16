Tommy Hawk proved Friday night that fighting isn’t something that happens only on the ice at NHL games. The Chicago Blackhawks mascot body-slammed a man who attacked him on a United Center concourse and ended up landing a couple of punches, too, according to video.

The team said it is investigating the incident and, police told the Chicago Sun-Times, the mascot was attacked by a white male between the ages of 18 and 20 and described as being about 5-feet-5 and 160 pounds. No arrests had been made as of Saturday night. Video of the fight, posted by the Sun-Times, does not show the moments leading up to the fisticuffs, which end when the mascot gets the man into a headlock and backs him out the doors to the concourse.

Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk was attacked at the United Center by a fan, @madkenney reports. https://t.co/SxfFKvmeXd pic.twitter.com/ljlYDrmb4T — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) December 16, 2018

“We are gathering the facts and will have no further comment at this time, pending our investigation,” a team spokesperson told the Sun-Times.

The account the Sun-Times obtained from police didn’t immediately match video, which was widely shared online. Snapshot videos shared on Twitter seem to show Tommy Hawk pushing the man and landing a few jabs of his own.

Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk involved in fan altercation https://t.co/BlIYemrkWM — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) December 16, 2018

