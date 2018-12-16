By Cindy Boren
Cindy Boren
Reporter covering sports, with an emphasis on politics and national stories

Tommy Hawk proved Friday night that fighting isn’t something that happens only on the ice at NHL games. The Chicago Blackhawks mascot body-slammed a man who attacked him on a United Center concourse and ended up landing a couple of punches, too, according to video.

The team said it is investigating the incident and, police told the Chicago Sun-Times, the mascot was attacked by a white male between the ages of 18 and 20 and described as being about 5-feet-5 and 160 pounds. No arrests had been made as of Saturday night. Video of the fight, posted by the Sun-Times, does not show the moments leading up to the fisticuffs, which end when the mascot gets the man into a headlock and backs him out the doors to the concourse.

“We are gathering the facts and will have no further comment at this time, pending our investigation,” a team spokesperson told the Sun-Times.

The account the Sun-Times obtained from police didn’t immediately match video, which was widely shared online. Snapshot videos shared on Twitter seem to show Tommy Hawk pushing the man and landing a few jabs of his own.

