

It's a Mamba thing. (Justin Edmonds / Getty Images)

If the Cleveland Browns somehow manage, despite their slim hopes, to get into the NFL playoffs, maybe the Mamba Mentality will have had something to do with it.

Winless a year ago, the Browns are 6-7-1 after beating the Broncos 17-16 on Saturday in Denver for their second victory in a row. The win just happened to come the day after Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers star and author of “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play,” surprised the Browns at their hotel and did an impromptu question-and-answer session with the guys.

“He’s just one of those guys, attitude-wise, there’s no one else in the world like him. He’s just unbelievable,” Baker Mayfield said Saturday night (via Cleveland.com). “He was one of my idols growing up. I’m not good at basketball so not like that, but just mentality-wise. Work ethic, determination, will to win. It was so awesome getting to hear from him. He was so honest about everything and you don’t normally get to hear that from somebody. It was good for us to hear that and I really enjoyed that.”

[Believe it or not: Baker Mayfield and the Browns are somehow chasing a playoff berth]

Bryant’s message in the session, arranged by the team’s player engagement manager Ron Brewer, was more about mentality than specifics, the quarterback said. “The one thing you hear about, that mamba mentality, that’s true. He’s a dog when it comes down to it.”

S/O to @kobebryant for stopping by our team meeting today to talk about the #MambaMentality! pic.twitter.com/PMD7DmDbOW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 15, 2018

Maybe there’s something to it because the Browns were down 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

"I think getting our guys to believe in it and do their job,'' Mayfield said. “That was one thing he kept harping on. It doesn’t matter what anyone else does. You have to do your job first and foremost. After that, you can start worrying about the big picture.''

[Kobe Bryant is a storyteller in search of perfection, and the most vexing tale is his own]

As for that big picture, the Browns entered Sunday’s games trailing the 7-5-1 Pittsburgh Steelers and the 7-6 Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. They’re still in the chase for the second AFC wild card behind a thicket of 7-6 teams — the Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

