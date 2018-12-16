Swiss skier Marc Gisin is hospitalized in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Switzerland after his horrific crash during the World Cup downhill competition Saturday in Selva di Val Gardena, Italy.

Gisin was “stable enough” that he could be flown to Switzerland on Saturday night, the Swiss ski team said in a statement. On Sunday morning, it added in a new statement that Gisin is intubated, but MRI and CT scans showed “no serious injury” to his head and his condition “continues to stabilize.” He has several fractured ribs on his right side and has “injuries in the lungs.” However, he is conscious and communicating with doctors and family members. He has a “few, nonserious fractures on the spine” and his pelvis was described as “slightly dented” but uninjured.

Gisin, 30, lost control midway through the course, became airborne and landed on his side and back on the course’s famous camel bumps. He flew into the air again and struck his head when he landed. Gisin lay motionless on the course and was taken off the mountain by a rescue helicopter. He was treated for about half an hour at a hospital in Bolzano.



Marc Gisin is taken off the mountain during the FIS Alpine World Cup Men Downhill in the Italian Alps. (Alberto Pizzoli / AFP / Getty Images)

Gisin’s sisters are Olympic gold medalists. Dominique Gisin was the downhill gold medalist at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Michelle won gold in the combined event at the PyeongChang Games last February. Gisin’s best results are fifth-place finishes in the Kitzbuehel downhill last season and in 2016.

This is horrible to watch. Wishing @marcgisin all the best!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/tj9UItQ1nL — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 15, 2018

