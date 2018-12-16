

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16, a defense that has allowed two or more passing touchdowns in a game nine times this season. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

If you are looking for waiver wire help in Week 16 that probably means congratulations are in order because you have advanced to the championship game of your fantasy football league.

It’s possible you have been streaming quarterbacks or defenses to get to this point. If that’s the case don’t worry, there are some very good waiver wire options to help put a bow on this thing and get you that trophy. If you need a flex option (or two) to give you some depth and help replace a starter injured late in the year, we have some players that fit that requirement, too.

So sleep easy knowing that no matter what next week’s injury report reveals, you will have the players you need to secure a year’s worth of bragging rights.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (Available in 39 percent of fantasy leagues)

Forget the shutout against the Colts and focus on the future. The Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16, a defense that has allowed two or more passing touchdowns in a game nine times this season. Plus, the Cowboys passing offense has been more productive since the team acquired wideout Amari Cooper six weeks ago: Prescott has completed 181 of 251 passes (72 percent) for 1,920 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions since the trade, and that includes the dismal 206-yard, no touchdown performance against the Colts on Sunday.



Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott in 2018

Elijah McGuire, RB, New York Jets (67 percent)

With Isaiah Crowell on injured reserve, McGuire has seen 35 carries over the past two weeks, producing 102 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also caught 6 of 8 targets for 52 yards over that span.

His 42 yards on Saturday against the Houston Texans wasn’t terrible, as the Texans are the second-best run-stopping unit in the NFL this year per Football Outsiders, and he should put up a higher total against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, a defense that ranks as the fourth-worst in 2018. Green Bay also stops a league-low 13 percent of ball-carriers at or behind the line of scrimmage; theleague average is closer to 20 percent.

Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (70 percent)

Keenan Allen, the Los Angeles Chargers' top wideout, suffered a hip pointer injury against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, giving Williams the chance to step up as the team’s top receiver. Williams finished the game catching 7 of 9 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown plus added a 19-yard reverse for a score on the ground.

It’s important to note that before ascending the depth chart after Allen’s injury, Williams was already a productive receiver. His 1.8 yards per route run ranks 35th out of 92 qualified wideouts per Pro Football Focus and he and quarterback Philip Rivers have combined for a 142.6 passer rating in 2018; only three other quarterback-receiver combos have been better in 2018.



Highest passer rating produced by a wideout in 2018

Tennessee Titans defense and special teams (43 percent)

The Titans are an average defense with below-average performance against the pass (22nd in 2018 per Football Outsiders) and above-average performance against the run (13th). The poor pass defense ranking can be excused since their next opponent, the Washington Redskins, is trotting out Josh Johnson under center after leg injuries cut starting quarterback Alex Smith’s and backup Colt McCoy’s seasons short and third-string quarterback Mark Sanchez was benched. Johnson managed 151 yards and a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and has a 65.3 career passer rating.

Kalen Ballage, RB, Miami Dolphins (99 percent)

The rookie took advantage of his opportunity to shine when Frank Gore left the game early due to injury. The Arizona State alum carried the ball 12 times for 123 yards and a touchdown, which includes a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the third quarter.

If Ballage gets more opportunities in the coming weeks, he should provide fantasy value by catching passes out of the backfield, too. The game charters at Pro Football Focus notes he led all returning Pac-12 running backs with his 2.3 yards per route run in 2016 and they also considered him the top back at the Senior Bowl in 2017 in terms of one-on-one play.

